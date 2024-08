Israeli strike kills nearly 100 in Gaza school refuge, civil defence officials say

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school compound housing displaced Palestinian families killed around 100 people, the Gaza Civil Emergency Service said on Saturday, while Israel said the toll was inflated and 19 militants were among the dead. In this image made from a video, people inspect the dome at a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP)

Video from the site showed body parts scattered around and more bodies being carried away and covered in blankets on the floor. Empty food tins lay in a puddle of blood, and burnt mattresses and a child's doll lay among the debris.

In another video, men prayed over a dozen body bags laid out on the ground of the Tabeen school complex.

The territory's Civil Emergency Service, which has a credible record in stating casualty numbers, and the Hamas-run government media office said in separate statements that the complex had been attacked as its occupants were performing dawn prayers.

"So far, there are more than 93 martyrs, including 11 children and six women. There are unidentified remains," Palestinian civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told a televised press conference.

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in Gaza's schools, most of which have been closed since the war began 10 months ago.

Around 350 families had been sheltering at the compound, Bassal said - some of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by Israel's onslaught on Gaza.

The upper floor housing families and the lower floor, used as a mosque, were both hit, he said.

The Israeli military said the death toll was inflated.

"The strike was carried out using three precise munitions, which can not cause the amount of damage that is being reported," the military said in a statement.

It added that no severe damage was caused to the compound, and provided aerial photos and videos which it said proved this.

The compound, and the mosque that was struck within it, served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility," Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on X.

An Israeli army official said the part of the mosque that was struck was reserved for men.

Israel says Palestinian militants embed themselves among Gaza's civilians, operating from within schools, hospitals and designated humanitarian zones - which Hamas and its allies deny.

Hamas said the strike was a horrific crime and a serious escalation. Izzat El-Reshiq of Hamas's political office said the dead did not include a single combatant.

A separate strike on Saturday killed three Palestinians in Al-Nuseirat in central Gaza and another killed one person in nearby Deir Al-Balah, medics said.

Later in the day an Israeli strike killed three Palestinians in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, where the Israeli army has operated since May, medics said.

Separately, the Israeli military said the head of general security in Hamas's military wing, Walid Alsousi, had been assassinated in southern Gaza. There was no immediate Hamas comment.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah armed group in Lebanon said it launched a drone attack against military positions in northern Israel.

NEW ROUND OF CEASEFIRE TALKS

The White House said it was "deeply concerned" about the Israeli strike on the Gaza City school compound and that it was in contact with Israeli officials asking for further details.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X that he was horrified by the images from the school. France and Britain condemned the airstrike.

A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, urged Israel's ally Washington to put an end to "blind support that leads to the killing of thousands of innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly".

Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey all condemned the strike.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said it should serve as a turning point as mediators push to resume ceasefire talks.

A Hamas official told Reuters the group was studying a new proposal for discussion but did not elaborate.

Egypt said the killing of Gaza civilians showed Israel had no intention of ending the war. Qatar's foreign ministry described the strike as a "horrific massacre".

Speaking to Al-Jazeera television, Khalil Al-Hayya, the head of the Hamas team for the indirect ceasefire talks with Israel, said statements of condemnation were no longer sufficient.

"Dismiss (Israeli) ambassadors, close down embassies, and sever ties with the occupation," he said.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar have scheduled a new round of ceasefire negotiations for Thursday, as fears grow of a broader conflict involving Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has said he will not end the war until Hamas no longer poses a threat to Israelis, said he would send a delegation.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza, according to the health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Health officials say most of the fatalities have been civilians but Israel says at least a third are fighters. Israel says it has lost 329 soldiers in Gaza, while Iranian-backed Hamas does not publish its casualties.

