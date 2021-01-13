Israelis hold dawn protest over PM's corruption trial
Dozens of Israeli protesters carrying lit torches, megaphones and flags gathered at dawn Wednesday outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence to highlight his corruption trial, which is set to resume next month.
Police said at least seven demonstrators were arrested for disorderly conduct. The demonstration was organized by Crime Minister, one of several groups that have sprung up in recent months calling for Netanyahu to resign over the trial and his government's handling of the coronavirus.
For months, protesters have held weekly demonstrations outside the prime minister's office and at major road intersections and bridges across the country.
Netanyahu was indicted last year on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust linked to three corruption cases. He has denied any wrongdoing and accuses the media, law enforcement and judicial officials of waging a “witch hunt” against him.
The protesters Wednesday morning read the indictment outside his residence. He was supposed to appear in court Wednesday, but the hearing was postponed to Feb. 8 because of a coronavirus lockdown that heavily restricts public gatherings.
Netanyahu is once again fighting for re-election ahead of a nationwide vote in March — the fourth to be held in Israel in less than two years. Polls show his Likud party winning the most seats but being unable to form a coalition government because of rivalries with other right-wing leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Uphold apolitical standards’: US army's rare message amid threats of violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airbnb to cancel all Washington DC bookings during Biden's inauguration week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump's term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides await Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emotions run high as US House begins debate on impeaching Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China
- Campbell, a former top Pentagon official who also served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration and helped frame the “pivot to Asia”, is expected to join as the “Indo-Pacific coordinator”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's PM Johnson pledges Covid-19 vaccine program to operate 24-7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two friends in the contest, India has a tough call to make for UNHRC presidency
- UNHRCpresident Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger completed her year-long term on December 31 and the post was set to go to Nazhat Shameem Khan, Fiji’s top diplomat in Geneva. But China and Russia have opposed her candidature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York City to cut contracts with Trump organization, says mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump on verge of second impeachment after Capitol siege
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US House convenes to impeach Donald Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox