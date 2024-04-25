 Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza protests on US campuses 'horrific' | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza protests on US campuses 'horrific'

AFP |
Apr 25, 2024 12:13 AM IST

Universities across the United States have been rocked by demonstrations over Israel's relentless assault on Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday condemned pro-Palestinian student protests in US universities as "horrific", saying the demonstrations "have to be stopped".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters)

Universities across the United States -- Israel's close ally and top provider of military assistance -- have been rocked by demonstrations over Israel's relentless assault on Gaza, triggering mass arrests and shutting down classes at some of the most prestigious US institutions.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"What's happening in America's college campuses is horrific," Netanyahu said in a statement, echoing concerns voiced primarily by supporters of Israel over the safety of Israeli or Jewish students and faculty as the protests intensify.

Also Read | No anti-semitism at Columbia University claims jewish student, ‘it's a distraction tactic’

Some have pointed to anti-Semitic incidents and argued that university leaders are enabling intimidation and hate speech.

"Anti-Semitic mobs have taken over leading universities," claimed Netanyahu.

"They call for the annihilation of Israel. They attack Jewish students. They attack Jewish faculty," he said.

"It's unconscionable. It has to be stopped."

He argued the "response of several university presidents was shameful" and said more needed to be done.

Also Read | US sees travel chaos as anti-Israel protestors block Golden Gate Bridge traffic: ‘Stop the world for Gaza’

"What is important now is for all of us, all of us who... cherish our values and our civilisation, to stand up together and to say, 'enough is enough'," Netanyahu said.

Universities have become the focus of intense cultural debate in the United States since Hamas's October 7 attack and Israel's overwhelming military response, as a humanitarian crisis grips Gaza.

Hamas's attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,170 people, Israelis and foreigners, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's military offensive has killed at least 34,262 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza protests on US campuses 'horrific'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On