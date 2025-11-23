Israel's Mossad alleges Hamas ran covert cells across Europe to plan attacks

A developing intelligence trail has revealed that Hamas has allegedly been working to establish covert operational networks across Europe, according to Israel’s Mossad. One of the major breakthroughs highlighted by Mossad occurred in Vienna last September.

The agency says these efforts involved discreet cells that were preparing weapons and coordinating activities across multiple countries.

Mossad claimed that close coordination with European security agencies helped uncover weapons, foil attacks and apprehend suspects linked to the group’s overseas operations. The details reported by Times of Israel, cited the agency’s statement outlining the scope of the joint actions.

According to Mossad, several plots targeting Israeli and Jewish communities in Europe were disrupted with the help of regional partners. Security services in countries including Germany and Austria reportedly detained multiple suspects and seized significant weapon stockpiles. These caches, investigators say, were being stored for potential use “on command” against civilian targets.

One of the major breakthroughs highlighted by Mossad occurred in Vienna last September. Austria’s DSN security service discovered a stash containing handguns and explosive materials, later connecting the find to Mohammad Naim, son of senior Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim, who is allied with senior Gaza-based leader Khalil al-Hayya.

Mossad has also accused Hamas leadership abroad of quietly supporting these activities. “The involvement of the organisation’s leadership in Qatar in advancing terror operations is not being revealed for the first time,” the agency said, alleging that senior Hamas figures continue to publicly deny involvement to preserve the group’s international image.

Qatar meeting linked to Europe Ops

The statement further noted a meeting in Qatar between Mohammad Naim and his father in September, suggesting it could indicate formal backing for operational activity in Europe. Mossad warned that repeated denials by top leaders might signal “a loss of control by the leadership over rogue operatives.”

Investigators are also scrutinising individuals linked to Hamas who have been operating from Turkey, which has long served as a strategic base for the organisation. German authorities recently arrested Burhan al-Khatib in November; officials say he was previously active in Turkey before moving into mainland Europe.

Broader crackdowns across the continent are underway. German intelligence agencies have intensified action not just against individuals but also charities and religious organisations suspected of supporting Hamas financially or ideologically, viewing them as part of the group’s wider infrastructure.

Mossad said that Hamas has accelerated its foreign operations since the October 7 attack on Israel, attempting to strengthen clandestine networks abroad using methods similar to those employed by Iran and its allied groups. The agency claims it is currently working to disrupt “dozens of attack plots” worldwide, emphasising continued efforts to protect Israeli and Jewish communities globally.