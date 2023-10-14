Israel's air strike kills senior Hamas military commander: Army

A senior military commander of Hamas who headed the Islamist group's aerial operations in Gaza City has been killed in Israeli air strikes, the military said Saturday. Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City (AFP)

Murad Abu Murad was killed over the past day when fighter jets struck an operational centre of Hamas from where the group carried out its "aerial activity", the military said.

There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas.

