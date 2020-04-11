e-paper
Italy plans more coronavirus testing, contact tracing post lockdown

Italy plans more coronavirus testing, contact tracing post lockdown

The voluntary contact tracing mobile apps will allow people to know if they have come in contact with someone who is positive for the virus

world Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:25 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Rome
The goal of public health officials is to determine how long immunity to the virus lasts.
The goal of public health officials is to determine how long immunity to the virus lasts.(AP file photo )
         

Italy plans to increase testing for the coronavirus and use voluntary contact tracing whenever it exits from a lockdown that’s currently in effect until at least May 3.

Italy’s special commissioner for the virus emergency Domenico Arcuri told SKYTG 24 there will be mandatory blood tests to set up a system of ‘‘immunity passports.’‘ The voluntary contact tracing mobile apps will allow people to know if they have come in contact with someone who is positive for the virus. Then they can be tested in an effort to limit further spread of the virus.

The blood tests identifying anti-bodies are still being developed. Virologists have cautioned the tests will not prove immunity but will give a snapshot whether a person has been in contact with the virus.

If an anti-body test is positive, more testing would be needed to know if the virus is still active.

The goal of public health officials is to determine how long immunity to the virus lasts.

