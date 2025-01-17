Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Italy tourism minister sent for trial in false accounting case

Reuters |
Jan 17, 2025 06:05 PM IST

ITALY-MINISTER/TRIAL (PIX):Italy tourism minister sent for trial in false accounting case

MILAN, - An Italian judge has ordered Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche to stand trial on false accounting charges at a publishing group she used to own, judicial and legal sources said on Friday.

Italy tourism minister sent for trial in false accounting case
Italy tourism minister sent for trial in false accounting case

Judge Anna Magelli, at the end of a closed-door hearing, scheduled the start of the trial for the minister and 15 other co-defendants for March 20 in a Milan court.

Santanche has denied any wrongdoing.

The case could embarrass Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has so far defended the embattled minister and party colleague against opposition calls for her resignation.

Santanche, 63, is one of the most visible members of Meloni's right-wing cabinet and is known for her brash, outspoken style.

Milan prosecutors accused Santanche and her co-defendants of falsifying financial statements at the Visibilia publishing and advertising group during the period 2016-2022.

Visibilia Editore, Visibilia Editrice and one of the initially 16 other defendants have agreed a settlement.

"It is a decision that we expected but that leaves a bitter taste in our mouths", Santanche's lawyer Nicolo Pelanda said, adding that he was confident the court would establish his client's innocence.

The Visibilia group press office was not immediately reachable for a comment.

Milan prosecutors had requested a first trial against the minister last May over alleged benefit fraud at Visibilia during the COVID pandemic.

However, the minister's lawyer objected that the territorial jurisdiction of that case should be in Rome. Italy's top court will decide on Jan. 29 whether those separate proceedings will continue in Milan or will have to start again in Rome.

Santanche has also denied wrongdoing in the alleged benefit fraud case.

She served as chair and CEO of Visibilia until November 2021 and remained a major shareholder until 2022 when she joined the government and sold her stake in the company.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On