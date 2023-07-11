Home / World News / Jaiangelis Stevenson, 2, dies after accidentally shooting himself in Las Vegas

Jaiangelis Stevenson, 2, dies after accidentally shooting himself in Las Vegas

Jul 11, 2023

A toddler in Las Vegas died after shooting himself accidentally. Investigation is ongoing for possible abuse and neglect.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a home at about 6:32 p.m. Sunday in response to a shooting. In a devastating turn of events, the officers discovered a 2-year-old toddler suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jaiangelis Stevenson
Jaiangelis Stevenson was at his caregiver’s house when he accidentally fired the gun at himself. The toddler was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Stevenson’s aunt, Paris Box opened up to 8 News Now about the incident. She explained that Stevenson’s mother was working so a close family member was looking after him when the shooting occurred. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the incident for possible abuse and neglect.

“A child was shot with someone else’s gun and that is negligence, but I don’t know what happened,” Box said.

Box reminisced about her nephew, mourning the loss of a bright personality that could “always make someone smile”.

“We would actually call him Blue because of his eyes,” she said, recalling the toddler’s vibrant eyes. “He would be like ‘Hi Ti Ti’ and he would be walking around with his little popsicle”

The family is still trying the process their loss while trying to figure out what actually happened.

The incident occurred at an apartment in the 5300 block of East Craig Road near Nellis Air Force Base. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 6:38 pm on Sunday, July 9. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the 2-year-old victim.

“Because I know everyone’s heart involved, I don’t have hate in my heart I’m disappointed a little bit, but I know that was not meant to happen,” expressed Box

According to Metro, an investigation by Abuse and Neglect detectives is still ongoing.

