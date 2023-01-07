Jair Bolsonaro damaged Brazil's presidential palace before leaving: Report

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro left the presidential palace in a 'wrecked' state, a report said. Jair Bolsonaro left Brasilia on the eve of Brazil's current president Lula da Silva's swearing-in ceremony and is said to be currently in Florida.

“The overall state of the building, which is Brasília’s most iconic … is not good … and will require many repairs,” Brazil's GlobaNews reported. The reported described the presidential palace having torn carpets, sofas, broken windows and more damage.

Brazil's presidential palace was built in the 1950s by architect Oscar Niemeyer and contains invaluable pieces of art which were also damaged, the report said. Some of the artwork is missing as well, the report added.

The report further claimed that a tapestry made by Brazil's celebrated 20th-century artist Emiliano Di Cavalcanti has also been damaged as it was moved from the library and in the sun.

Meanwhile, Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will make his first official trip to Argentina at the end of January. He will then visit the United States, Portugal and China, Reuters reported and he will also participate in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which takes place on January 23 and 24 in Buenos Aires.

The leader was sworn in as president of Brazil for the third time. On his visit to the United States, he may also meet US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington.