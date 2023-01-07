Home / World News / Now, a 'turban-friendly' helmet for kids. Courtesy: Sikh Canadian woman

Now, a 'turban-friendly' helmet for kids. Courtesy: Sikh Canadian woman

world news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Tina Singh: On Instagram, Tina who is a therapist by occupation thanked everyone for support describing her journey as a big learning curve for herself.

Turban Friendly Helmets: ina Singh decided to make the helmet as her son faced an issue.
Turban Friendly Helmets: ina Singh decided to make the helmet as her son faced an issue.
ByMallika Soni

A Sikh Canadian women has designed a helmet for children which she termed as “turban-friendly”, CBC news reported. Tina Singh decided to make the helmet as her son faced an issue when no helmet- an essential requirement of safety- would fit him because of his turban, the report said.

Read more: Prince Harry describes daughter Lilibet's birth in memoir: ‘When doctor said…’

Hence, she designed one herself making it the first safety-certified multisport helmet for kids, the report said.

“My kids keep their hair, so anytime I went to go put a bike helmet when they were going out to ride ... nothing fit them properly. I was frustrated that there wasn't a safe option in sports helmets for my kids,” Tina Singh said. On her invention Tina Singh said, "I'm a mom who took a leap of faith to do something valuable for my children."

On Instagram, Tina who is a therapist by occupation thanked everyone for support describing her journey as a big learning curve for herself.

The creator of 'Sikh Helmets', said, “It's not something I've ever done before.”

Read more: Kate Middleton was forced to change name by royal family because…

One of her many followers on Instagram thanked her, writing, "My boys have asked for a helmet that fits their hair for years. I am so excited. You are making this happen for them and all other Sikh kids."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
turban
turban

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out