Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Jair Bolsonaro discharged from hospital, tests show early type of skin cancer

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 12:21 am IST

According to the hospital, Jair Bolsonaro's test results found the presence of squamous cell carcinoma. They said he will need routine check-ups.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged on Wednesday from the hospital where he had been admitted a day earlier due to vomiting, dizziness and low blood pressure, his doctors said in a statement.

Jair Bolsonaro has been under house arrest since August for allegedly courting pressure on the courts from US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)
Bolsonaro's health condition improved, but he will continue to receive follow-up care, Brasilia's DF Star Hospital added.

The former president had already gone to the hospital on Sunday to have skin lesions removed.

Tests found the presence of squamous cell carcinoma, according to the hospital, and Bolsonaro will need routine check-ups.

"The tests showed that two of the lesions were an early type of skin cancer," Bolsonaro's doctor, Claudio Birolini, told reporters.

"This has already been treated through removal, but regular monitoring is required to ensure no new lesions appear and that the removals were complete."

Bolsonaro was sentenced last week by a Supreme Court panel to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 election.

He has been under house arrest since August for allegedly courting pressure on the courts from U.S. President Donald Trump.

