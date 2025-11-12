Jaishankar, Rubio hold talks on bilateral ties, trade and supply chains

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings on the margins of the G7 foreign ministers’ meet, headlined by meetings with US Secretary of State, and the host for the event, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (right) met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, in Canada, on Wednesday. (PTI)

The meeting with Rubio was among Jaishankar’s early engagements on Wednesday, the second and final day of the global meeting, which is being held in Niagara-on-the-Lake, a scenic township close to the iconic Niagara Falls.

In a post on X after his meeting with Rubio, Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the condolences offered on the loss of lives in the Delhi blasts. “Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar added.

The meeting with Anand on Tuesday evening at the conference venue, was marked by the Canadian Minister describing India as an ““important partner for Canada”. In addition, the readout issued by Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry noted this was the third meeting this year, which it said was “a reflection of momentum in the bilateral relationship”.

Jaishankar arrived on Tuesday, and among the others he met during the day were United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. He said they acknowledged “the positive momentum” in relations and reaffirmed “Vision 2035 for further deepening cooperation across key areas”.

He interacted with France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot. They took stock of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and discussed “deepening our cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats”, Jaishankar posted.

He also engaged with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Mauro Vieira of Brazil and Dr Juan Ramon de la Fuente of Mexico. The premier of the prairie province of Saskatchewan Scoot Moe also dropped into the venue for a meeting with Jaishankar.