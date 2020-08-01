e-paper
Home / World News / James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences

James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences

world Updated: Aug 01, 2020 11:32 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
London
James Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid.
James Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid. (REUTERS)
         

James Murdoch has resigned from News Corp’s board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company’s media outlets, the news publisher disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

While tendering the resignation, Murdoch also cited differences over certain strategic decisions of the company.

The departure of the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch would leave the News Corp board with 10 directors.

The Wall Street Journal owner in May had posted a $1 billion quarterly loss due to a writedown in the value of its Australian pay TV unit and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses.

China says it treats Nepal as an ‘equal’ in gushing exchange on 65th year of ties
Army won’t take eyes off Ladakh, preps to shop for Siachen-like gear for troops
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
‘US tested 60 mn, India at 11 mn’, says Trump to improve standing on Covid-19
Proud of denying permission to fire on kar sewaks in Ayodhya: Kalyan Singh
India wakes up to glimpses of Muslims offering prayers on Bakrid
Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday
Former English footballer Terry Phelan previews Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final
