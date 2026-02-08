Japan election live updates: Voting begins in Japan’s general election, a high-stakes test for PM Sanae Takaichi
Japan election live updates: Failure by the LDP–Ishin coalition to secure a combined majority could force PM Sanae Takaichi to resign.
- 10 Sec agoCost of living takes centre stage in snap election debate
- 5 Mins agoWinter storms disrupt voting day
- 9 Mins agoEarly turnout dips as voting gets underway amid heavy snowfall
- 17 Mins agoVoting kicks off for Lower House election
- 28 Mins agoHeavy snowfall in parts of Japan threatens voter turnout
- 30 Mins agoHow a strong win could shift Japan–China ties
- 43 Mins agoWhat does a win look like for Takaichi? Here’s the margin that matters
Japan election live updates: Voting began on Sunday in Japan’s Lower House election, widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s leadership, as voters choose between her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)-led government and a united opposition bloc. The snap election is expected to hand Takaichi a clear victory, though record snowfall across parts of the country could dampen turnout....Read More
Opinion polls predict the conservative coalition led by Takaichi, also Japan’s first female prime minister, could win around 300 of the 465 seats in the lower house, a sharp increase from the 233 seats it is defending, reported Reuters.
If the LDP and its ally, the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), cross the 310-seat mark, the coalition would gain the power to override the upper chamber, where it currently lacks a majority. Takaichi has said she would step down if the coalition fails to retain its majority.
Japan's winter election | Top 10 points
1. Takaichi, 64, became prime minister in October after being selected as LDP leader and called the rare winter election to secure a fresh mandate while riding a wave of popularity.
2. Known for her straight-talking style and image as a hard worker, she has found strong backing among younger voters.
3. In office, she has moved quickly to accelerate military spending to counter China and has pushed for a sales-tax cut, a move that has unsettled financial markets.
4. Her appeal among younger voters has spilled over into popular culture, with a social media-driven phenomenon dubbed “sanakatsu,” centred on products she uses, such as her handbag and the pink pen she carries in parliament, a Reuters report added.
5. Adding to the campaign’s final stretch, Takaichi received the endorsement of US President Donald Trump on Thursday. While the backing may energise right-leaning voters, it also risks alienating some moderates.
6. If the LDP alone manages to win at least 233 seats, it would be seen as a decisive personal victory for Takaichi, cementing her authority in the Lower House.
7. Failure by the LDP–Ishin coalition to secure a combined majority could force Takaichi to resign, potentially pushing Japan back into political instability after cycling through four prime ministers in about three years, The Japan Times reported.
8. A total of 465 seats are up for grabs, including 289 from single-seat constituencies and 176 through proportional representation.
9. Polling stations close at 8 pm local time, with media projections expected shortly after, according to The Japan Times.
Japan Election LIVE: Cost of living takes centre stage in snap election debate
Japan Election LIVE: The rising cost of living has emerged as one of the defining issues in the election, with households grappling with the first sustained bout of inflation in a generation.
Both the ruling LDP and the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance (CRA) have pledged to cut the sales tax on food to zero to ease pressure on families.
The key difference lies in duration — the LDP is proposing a temporary reduction, while the CRA wants the tax cut to be permanent.
Smaller parties are also sharpening their pitch. The Democratic Party for the People, a centre-right group, is campaigning on boosting take-home pay and temporarily lowering the sales tax across the board.
On the far right, Sanseito, which secured the second-highest vote share in last summer’s upper house election, is calling for stricter rules on accepting foreign residents and ultimately wants the sales tax scrapped altogether.
Japan Election LIVE: Winter storms disrupt voting day
Japan Election LIVE: Strong winter storms swept across wide parts of Japan on Sunday, prompting heavy snow warnings and weather alerts nationwide as voters headed to the polls.
The Japan Meteorological Agency urged caution over high tidal waves, traffic disruptions and blizzard-like conditions in several regions, according to a Bloomberg report.
Central Tokyo recorded 3 centimetres of snowfall in the 24 hours leading up to 5 am local time, the agency said, adding to concerns that the weather could weigh on voter turnout as the day progresses.
Japan Election LIVE: Early turnout dips as voting gets underway amid heavy snowfall
Japan Election LIVE: Voter turnout stood at 3.72% as of 10 am local time on Sunday, significantly lower than the 6.33% recorded at the same point in the 2024 election, according to Japan’s internal affairs ministry, cited by Bloomberg.
The early dip comes amid concerns that severe winter weather in parts of the country could weigh on overall participation as the day progresses.
Japan Election LIVE: Voting kicks off for Lower House election
Japan Election LIVE: Voters across Japan headed to polling stations on Sunday as voting began for the Lower House election, widely framed as a referendum on the country’s leadership, reported Japan Times.
The contest is being seen as a direct choice between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the leader of the opposition, with the outcome expected to determine not just the balance of power in parliament but the future of Takaichi’s leadership.
Japan Election LIVE: Heavy snowfall in parts of Japan threatens voter turnout
Japan Election LIVE: Severe winter weather is emerging as a key factor in Japan’s first mid-winter general election since 1990, with concerns it could keep some voters away from polling stations.
Record snowfall has blanketed parts of northern and western Japan and even reached Tokyo on Sunday local time, leading to minor traffic disruptions. Public broadcaster NHK reported that some remote polling stations will shut early to allow ballots to be transported to counting centres on time.
Turnout is already a weak spot in Japanese elections. In recent votes, participation has hovered around 55%, lower than in most advanced democracies.
Japan Election LIVE: How a strong LDP win could shift Japan-China ties
Japan Election LIVE: A decisive victory in the lower house election could give Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi fresh political clout in her increasingly tense standoff with China, current and former Japanese officials say, even as Beijing shows little sign of softening its stance.
Just weeks after taking office, Takaichi triggered the most serious flare-up with China in more than a decade by publicly laying out how Tokyo might respond to a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan, reported Reuters.
With a strong popular mandate, Takaichi is also expected to push faster on plans to strengthen Japan’s military. Those efforts are likely to further irritate Beijing, which has accused her of trying to revive Japan’s militaristic past.
Japan Election LIVE: What does a win look like for Takaichi? Here’s the margin that matters
Japan Election LIVE: Opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), could secure around 300 seats in the 465-member lower house, a comfortable jump from the razor-thin majority she currently holds.
The first key benchmark is 261 seats, known as an absolute stable majority. Crossing this line would give the coalition control over parliamentary committees, making it easier to pass legislation and clear crucial budget bills.
A bigger prize lies at 310 seats. Hitting that number would hand Takaichi a super-majority, allowing her coalition to override the upper house, where it does not currently have the numbers.
The stakes are equally clear on the downside. If the coalition fails to retain a simple majority in the lower house, Takaichi has already said she will step down as prime minister.