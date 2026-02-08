Japan election live updates: Voting begins in Japan’s general election, a high-stakes test for PM Sanae Takaichi

Opinion polls predict the conservative coalition led by Takaichi, also Japan’s first female prime minister, could win around 300 of the 465 seats in the lower house, a sharp increase from the 233 seats it is defending, reported Reuters.

If the LDP and its ally, the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), cross the 310-seat mark, the coalition would gain the power to override the upper chamber, where it currently lacks a majority. Takaichi has said she would step down if the coalition fails to retain its majority.

Japan's winter election | Top 10 points

1. Takaichi, 64, became prime minister in October after being selected as LDP leader and called the rare winter election to secure a fresh mandate while riding a wave of popularity.

2. Known for her straight-talking style and image as a hard worker, she has found strong backing among younger voters.

3. In office, she has moved quickly to accelerate military spending to counter China and has pushed for a sales-tax cut, a move that has unsettled financial markets.

4. Her appeal among younger voters has spilled over into popular culture, with a social media-driven phenomenon dubbed “sanakatsu,” centred on products she uses, such as her handbag and the pink pen she carries in parliament, a Reuters report added.

5. Adding to the campaign’s final stretch, Takaichi received the endorsement of US President Donald Trump on Thursday. While the backing may energise right-leaning voters, it also risks alienating some moderates.

6. If the LDP alone manages to win at least 233 seats, it would be seen as a decisive personal victory for Takaichi, cementing her authority in the Lower House.

7. Failure by the LDP–Ishin coalition to secure a combined majority could force Takaichi to resign, potentially pushing Japan back into political instability after cycling through four prime ministers in about three years, The Japan Times reported.

8. A total of 465 seats are up for grabs, including 289 from single-seat constituencies and 176 through proportional representation.

9. Polling stations close at 8 pm local time, with media projections expected shortly after, according to The Japan Times.

10. Opinion polls predict the conservative coalition led by PM SanaeTakaichi could win around 300 of the 465 seats in the lower house