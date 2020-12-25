Japan govt panel says people aged 65 or older should get Covid-19 vaccine on priority

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:43 IST

A Japanese health ministry panel said on Friday the elderly aged 65 or older should be given priority to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The panel also said people with underlying conditions including chronic heart disease, chronic respiratory disease and chronic kidney disease, among others, should also be given priority to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.