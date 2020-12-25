e-paper
Japan govt panel says people aged 65 or older should get Covid-19 vaccine on priority

Japan govt panel says people aged 65 or older should get Covid-19 vaccine on priority

The panel also said people with underlying conditions including chronic heart disease, chronic respiratory disease and chronic kidney disease, among others.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:43 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Tokyo
Japan’s health ministry panel prioritized people over 65 and with co-morbidities for Covid-19 vaccine.
Japan’s health ministry panel prioritized people over 65 and with co-morbidities for Covid-19 vaccine.(Reuters file photo)
         

A Japanese health ministry panel said on Friday the elderly aged 65 or older should be given priority to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The panel also said people with underlying conditions including chronic heart disease, chronic respiratory disease and chronic kidney disease, among others, should also be given priority to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

