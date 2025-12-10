Japan hit by another strong earthquake days after 7.6 magnitude tremors, no tsunami threat

Japan has been rocked by tremors of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake, marking the third consecutive day that the Southeast Asian country has been hit by a quake. According to Japanese scale, the earthquake was of 5.9 magnitude. In comparison to Monday's massive earthquake, the tremors felt on Wednesday were at a lower scale. (AFP)

No tsunami threat has been issued following the latest earthquake.

The earthquake on Wednesday was mainly experienced in eastern Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures. The depth of the quake was 30 kilometers.

On Monday, a massive earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck Japan, while on Tuesday, tremors of magnitude 6.7 were felt in the country's Honchō town.

Monday's quake has so far injured 51 people, with the figures continuing to rise, as authorities sound the possibility of an even bigger tremor in the coming days, news agency AFP reported.

The quake shook buildings, tore apart roads, smashed windows and triggered tsunami waves up to 70 centimetres (28 inches) high.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Tuesday issued a rare "megaquake advisory" after the devastating earthquake the previous day. The agency said that there is an elevated chance of a powerful, magnitude-eight-plus quake within the next week, The Associated Press reported.

"Due to the occurrence of this earthquake, it is believed that the relative likelihood of a new large-scale earthquake has increased compared to normal times" in the area, the JMA.

The Japanese agency advised residents in coastal areas to stay alert, keep emergency kits ready, and evacuate quickly if needed.

"If a large-scale earthquake occurs in the future, there is a possibility of a massive tsunami reaching the area or experiencing strong shaking," it added.

The JMA said that Monday's quake increased seismic risks along the Hokkaido-Sanriku coast, where the Pacific Plate dives beneath Japan, forming the Japan Trench and Chishima Trench -- zones responsible for many of the largest earthquakes in the country's history.

The JMA also highlighted that the 2011 magnitude 9.0 megaquake was preceded just two days earlier by tremors of magnitude 7.3 in the same zone, similar to the pattern witnessed this week.