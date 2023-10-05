News / World News / Japan issues tsunami advisory following earthquake near Pacific islands

Japan issues tsunami advisory following earthquake near Pacific islands

AP
Oct 05, 2023

The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asks people on islands in the Izu chain to stay away from coasts and river mouths.

Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake struck Thursday near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean. Officials say a potential tsunami could reach one meter in height.

The quake was not felt on the islands or in the Tokyo region, but the meteorological agency warned a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3.2 feet) could reach coastal areas of the islands. (Representational Image) (File)(via REUTERS)

The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asks people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the Tokyo region on the main Japanese island of Honshu, to stay away from coasts and river mouths.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said an offshore earthquake measuring magnitude 6.6 occurred late Thursday morning in the area at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The quake was not felt on the islands or in the Tokyo region, but the meteorological agency warned a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3.2 feet) could reach coastal areas of the islands. A tiny tsunami of about 30 centimeters (1 foot) was observed at the Yaene area on the Hachijo island, the agency said.

Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Thursday, October 05, 2023
