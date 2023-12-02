Japan issues tsunami alert after powerful quake hits Philippines

A tsunami alert has been issued for western Japan's Pacific coast following a major earthquake in the Philippines, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday. A tsunami alert has been issued for western Japan's Pacific coast following a major earthquake in the Philippines. (Representational Imgae)(AP)

The tsunami, which is estimated to be 1 metre high, will likely reach Japan as early as 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (1630 GMT on Saturday), public broadcaster NHK reported.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)