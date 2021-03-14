IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Japan leaning towards ending Tokyo state of emergency on March 21: Report
On Monday, the Japanese Health Ministry said that the three cases were recorded in Shizuoka among people aged between 20 and 70.(Reuters)
On Monday, the Japanese Health Ministry said that the three cases were recorded in Shizuoka among people aged between 20 and 70.(Reuters)
world news

Japan leaning towards ending Tokyo state of emergency on March 21: Report

The government is expected to make its decision at a meeting with advisers on March 18, Sankei reported. Calls to the prime minister's office were not answered.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Japan's government is leaning towards ending a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas over Covid-19 as scheduled on March 21, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday.

The government is expected to make its decision at a meeting with advisers on March 18, Sankei reported. Calls to the prime minister's office were not answered.

The number of hospital beds in use to treat Covid-19 patients is falling gradually, which is justification to end the state of emergency as scheduled, the Sankei said, citing an unnamed government official.

Restrictions such as shorter business hours for restaurants and bars have helped reduce new daily cases in Tokyo to roughly a tenth of a peak of 2,520 on January 7, but the number of new infections in Tokyo has been creeping up in recent days, raising concerns that the state of emergency might be extended.

There is growing consensus among government officials and advisers, though, that even if the state of emergency is kept in place it would not lead to a further improvement in the number of infections, the Sankei said, citing an unnamed member of the government's advisory panel.

The Japanese government extended the emergency declaration for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures on March 5 by 14 days, saying Covid-19 cases hadn't fallen far enough and that new, more infectious coronavirus variants posed a threat.

Japan is trying to bring coronavirus cases under control and get vaccinations well under way as it prepares to host the delayed Summer Olympics, now scheduled to start on July 23.

Japan has so far recorded 446,923 coronavirus cases and 8,573 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tens of millions of people lost their jobs after US states closed or restricted businesses as the pandemic intensified in March 2020. Among those who stayed employed, the division between those who could work from home and those who couldn't became one of the first of many inequalities widened by the pandemic.(AP)
Tens of millions of people lost their jobs after US states closed or restricted businesses as the pandemic intensified in March 2020. Among those who stayed employed, the division between those who could work from home and those who couldn't became one of the first of many inequalities widened by the pandemic.(AP)
world news

US workers faced harrowing year on the front lines during pandemic

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:47 AM IST
As Americans mark the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the pandemic that transformed how business is done in the world's largest economy, those whose jobs required them to show up to work as the virus raged told AFP of a year of fear and uncertainty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts are expecting the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to maintain its very "dovish" stance when it holds its two-day policy meeting next week. Powell on Wednesday is expected to stress once again that the Fed is willing to accept higher inflation to get back to full employment, a goal that took a decade to achieve following the 2008 global financial crisis.(REUTERS)
Analysts are expecting the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to maintain its very "dovish" stance when it holds its two-day policy meeting next week. Powell on Wednesday is expected to stress once again that the Fed is willing to accept higher inflation to get back to full employment, a goal that took a decade to achieve following the 2008 global financial crisis.(REUTERS)
world news

Despite US economic recovery, Federal Reserve firm on keeping interest rates low

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:46 AM IST
In order to restore some of the more than nine million jobs still missing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's message has been clear: he wants to see more people back to work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators then marched through downtown Louisville, chanting "Black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace" while waving signs showing Taylor's face. Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said his city has made significant reforms in policies and priorities, but that there was still "a good deal of work ahead."(AFP)
Demonstrators then marched through downtown Louisville, chanting "Black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace" while waving signs showing Taylor's face. Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said his city has made significant reforms in policies and priorities, but that there was still "a good deal of work ahead."(AFP)
world news

People gather for rally marking 1 year of Breonna Taylor's killing

Reuters, Louisville
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was shot six times and killed by police in her Louisville home during a botched raid on March 13, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration has so far been cautious in publicly describing its approach to North Korea, saying it is carrying out a comprehensive policy review following former President Donald Trump's unprecedented engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(REUTERS)
The Biden administration has so far been cautious in publicly describing its approach to North Korea, saying it is carrying out a comprehensive policy review following former President Donald Trump's unprecedented engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea 'unresponsive' to Biden admin's diplomatic outreach: US official

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:45 AM IST
The disclosure of the so-far unsuccessful US outreach, which has not been previously reported, raises questions about how Biden will address mounting tensions with Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of women farmers attending a protest against farm laws on the occasion of International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India on March 8, 2021. (REUTERS/File)
A file photo of women farmers attending a protest against farm laws on the occasion of International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India on March 8, 2021. (REUTERS/File)
world news

Canada: Armed forces veterans’ body seeks to end rift over India’s farm laws

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The Veterans’ Association of Ontario is bringing together representatives from Hindu and Sikh organisations to resolve differences over the laws that have divided the Indo-Canadian community
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during an interview with BBC.(Reuters)
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during an interview with BBC.(Reuters)
world news

'Considerable risk of severe US-China tensions': Singapore PM

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • "It is more likely than it was five years ago, but I think the odds of a military clash are not yet high," Singapore PM Lee said in an interview with BBC that aired on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Their first official overseas visits are intended to restore what Biden hopes will be a calming and even-keeled approach to ties with Tokyo and Seoul after four years of transactional and often temperamental relations under the previous president, Donald Trump.(AP)
Their first official overseas visits are intended to restore what Biden hopes will be a calming and even-keeled approach to ties with Tokyo and Seoul after four years of transactional and often temperamental relations under the previous president, Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

China, North Korea threats loom as Blinken, Austin head to Asia

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:59 AM IST
A senior administration said Saturday that US officials have tried to reach out to North Korea through multiple channels since last month, but have yet to receive a response, making consultations with the reclusive country's neighbors, Japan, South Korea and China, all the more critical.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the news, a quarantine zone was established within a 3 km radius from the affected farm and a ban on the export of eggs and poultry products was introduced within a 10 km range.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
According to the news, a quarantine zone was established within a 3 km radius from the affected farm and a ban on the export of eggs and poultry products was introduced within a 10 km range.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
world news

Japan to cull 77,000 chickens over new bird flu outbreak in Tochigi

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:48 AM IST
In January, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said that the new outbreak of avian influenza, which started in November, has broken all records in terms of the number of chickens culled in one season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the Japanese Health Ministry said that the three cases were recorded in Shizuoka among people aged between 20 and 70.(Reuters)
On Monday, the Japanese Health Ministry said that the three cases were recorded in Shizuoka among people aged between 20 and 70.(Reuters)
world news

Japan leaning towards ending Tokyo state of emergency on March 21: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The government is expected to make its decision at a meeting with advisers on March 18, Sankei reported. Calls to the prime minister's office were not answered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
About 200 opposition activists were detained in Moscow on Saturday, according to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detentions are the latest in a series of crackdowns sustained by members of the opposition following Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's arrest and imprisonment.(REUTERS)
About 200 opposition activists were detained in Moscow on Saturday, according to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detentions are the latest in a series of crackdowns sustained by members of the opposition following Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's arrest and imprisonment.(REUTERS)
world news

US calls on Russia to release those detained in Moscow amid pro-Navalny protests

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken call for an end to the "persecution of independent voices."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
world news

Will seek to give people the right to defend themselves: Myanmar civilian leader

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is on the run along with most senior officials from the ruling National League for Democracy Party, addressed the public via Facebook, saying, "This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man stands near a police bus after he was detained in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Russian police on Saturday detained about 150 participants of a forum of independent members of municipal councils, an action that comes amid the authorities' multi-pronged crackdown on dissent. Police showed up at the gathering in Moscow shortly after it opened, saying that all those present will be detained for taking part in an event organized by an "undesirable" organization. (AP Photo/Victor Berezkin)(AP)
A man stands near a police bus after he was detained in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Russian police on Saturday detained about 150 participants of a forum of independent members of municipal councils, an action that comes amid the authorities' multi-pronged crackdown on dissent. Police showed up at the gathering in Moscow shortly after it opened, saying that all those present will be detained for taking part in an event organized by an "undesirable" organization. (AP Photo/Victor Berezkin)(AP)
world news

Police detain dozens of opposition leaders, deputies at Moscow conference

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:30 AM IST
A police raid on an opposition conference dedicated to running for municipal office came after President Vladimir Putin's top critic Alexei Navalny was jailed for two and a half years last month and more than 10,000 protesters detained across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The people, who were all “of younger age,” had a reduced number of platelets in their blood, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a statement on Saturday.(AFP)
The people, who were all “of younger age,” had a reduced number of platelets in their blood, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a statement on Saturday.(AFP)
world news

Norway sees 3 cases of blood clot post AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Norway on Thursday followed countries including Denmark in pausing use of the vaccine over concerns about blood clots, after a person in Austria died and others fell ill after being inoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson is due to present a long-term review of national security strategy to parliament on Tuesday which media reports suggest could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel.(via Reuters)
Johnson is due to present a long-term review of national security strategy to parliament on Tuesday which media reports suggest could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel.(via Reuters)
world news

Britain must boost its cyber-attack capacity, says PM Boris Johnson

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:14 AM IST
"Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago," Johnson said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware. (AP Photo )
world news

'When I die...': For Joe Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Overcome with emotion, Joe Biden said, “when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP