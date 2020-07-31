e-paper
Home / World News / Japan to get 120 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer, BioNTech

Japan to get 120 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer, BioNTech

BioNTech and Pfizer on Monday began a large, late-stage trial of their vaccine candidate to demonstrate its efficacy.

world Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:52 IST
Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
File photo of scientists and researchers working on a potential vaccine for the Covid-19 at Pfizer's laboratory in Pearl River, New York, U.S.
File photo of scientists and researchers working on a potential vaccine for the Covid-19 at Pfizer's laboratory in Pearl River, New York, U.S.(VIA REUTERS)
         

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine in the first half of 2021, the companies said on Friday.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the agreement, but said terms were based on the volume of doses and the timing of the delivery.

The United States has signed a similar deal with Pfizer and BioNtech for 100 million doses for nearly $2 billion, which amounts to a $39 price tag for what is likely to be a two dose treatment course.

There is no current vaccine for Covid-19. The disease has claimed 670,000 lives and upended economies, and there are over 150 vaccines in various stages of development against the still fast-spreading virus.

BioNTech and Pfizer on Monday began a large, late-stage trial of their vaccine candidate to demonstrate its efficacy.

Daiichi Sankyo Co is in discussions to provide supplies of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford for use in Japan.

Assuming clinical success of the vaccines, Pfizer and BioNtech said they are on track to seek regulatory review for the vaccine as early as October.

