Japan tuna price soars past $270,000 at New Year sale, twice last year's prices

Published on Jan 05, 2023 10:58 AM IST

Michelin-starred sushi restaurant Onodera Group and Japanese wholesaler Yamayuki forkedche symbolic auction after three years in which prices slumped.

Japan Tuna: Prospective buyers inspect fresh tuna before the first auction of the year.(AP)
AFP |

The top-selling tuna at Tokyo's traditional New Year auction sold for more than $270,000 on Thursday, nearly double last year's price, breaking a pandemic trend of slumping demand.

Michelin-starred sushi restaurant Onodera Group and Japanese wholesaler Yamayuki forkedche symbolic auction after three years in which prices slumped.

Last year's top-selling tuna, bought by the same pair of bidders, went for just 16.88 million yen, with observers blaming subdued demand as a Covid wave ripped through Japan in early 2022.

The New Year auction is highly anticipated, and securing the top-priced tuna offers bidders bragging rights.

For years, the top bid came from self-proclaimed "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura, who paid a record $3.1 million in 2019.

But in recent years, Kimura has held back, citing the pandemic.

