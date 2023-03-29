Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima says unidentified men broke into her London home

The first wife of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan- Jemima Goldsmith- said that unidentified men attempted to break into her apartment in London. The incident occurred in the middle of the night, she claimed sharing images of the men on Twitter. Jemima Goldsmith: Imran Khan was married to English heiress Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004.(Reuters File)

Seeking help from netizens in the identification of the men, she tweeted, "If you can identify them, then please let me know," she tweeted.

Jemima Goldsmith said that she called the police at night after the attempted break-in following which the police came to her house and registered a case.

“And then these two guys captured on camera trespassing a few weeks later in the day,” she said as per Pakistan media reports. She further said that she was not sure if they were the same men who had tried to ransack her place in the night.

Earlier, a British-Pakistani taxi driver was accused of stalking Jemima Goldsmith after he picked her up from a club and dropped her home. Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan met when she was just 21 years old. Jemima Goldsmith then came to Pakistan to support Imran Khan's political dreams and was spotted several times with her husband.

Their relationship came to an end after nine years. The couple have two children.

“I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of anti-semitic attacks by the media and politicians (and weekly death threats, protests outside my house). But still it continues,” Jemima Goldsmith had earlier said.

