US says asking Israel 'hard questions' on Gaza ops: ‘We talk candidly, directly’

ByMallika Soni
Oct 29, 2023 07:10 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called this the second phase of a three-week-old war.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington was being candid with its ally Israel on Gaza assault as Tel Aviv faced growing outcry over bombardment of Gaza since the deadly October 7 attacks inside Israel by Hamas. Jake Sullivan said, “We do not stand for the killing of innocent people, whether it be Palestinian, Israeli or otherwise.”

Israel-Hamas War: US president Joe Biden(AP)
This comes as Israeli forces are expanding ground operations in Gaza while their fighter jets have struck hundreds more Hamas targets. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called this the second phase of a three-week-old war. Asked if there was any "daylight" between the two allies on Israel's military operation, Jake Sullivan said that they were discussing hard questions, humanitarian aid, distinguishing between terrorists and innocent civilians and understanding how Israel is thinking through its military operation.

"We talk candidly, we talked directly, we share our views and an unvarnished way and we will continue to do that," he said, adding, "But sitting here in public, I will just say that the United States is going to make its principles and propositions absolutely clear, including the sanctity of innocent human life."

Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip said that 8,005 Palestinians - including 3,324 minors - have been killed in Israel's campaign to obliterate Hamas. Calling on Benjamin Netanyahu to "rein in" extremist Jewish settler violence against innocent people in the West Bank, Jake Sullivan said, "And then we will continue to provide our advice to Israel in private."

British prime minister Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron also expressed their concern about getting aid into Gaza in a phone call.

"The leaders stressed the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support into Gaza. They agreed to work together on efforts both to get crucial food, fuel, water and medicine to those who need it, and to get foreign nationals out," a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

