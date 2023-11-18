close_game
News / World News / Joe Biden showed Xi this 38-year-old photo. China's president said, ‘Oh, yes’

Joe Biden showed Xi this 38-year-old photo. China's president said, ‘Oh, yes’

ByMallika Soni
Nov 18, 2023 03:35 PM IST

The photo shows a visibly younger and smiling Xi Jinping with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

US president Joe Biden showed a photo to his China counterpart Xi Jinping as the two met in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The photo, which shows a visibly younger and smiling Xi Jinping with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, was shared by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on X (formerly Twitter). According to her, Joe Biden showed the photo to Xi Jinping on his cellphone.

US president Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are seen.

"Pointing to a photo in his phone with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, President Biden asked President Xi, "Do you know this young man?" "Oh yes," said President Xi, "this was 38 years ago," Hua Chunying captioned the post. The post has been widely shared on social media.

In his speech to business executives after meeting Joe Biden, Xi Jinping said China “never bets against the United States” and “has no intention to challenge the United States or to unseat it.”

“Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others. China does not seek spheres of influence and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone," he said.

“We’ll be glad to see a confident, open, ever-growing and prosperous US. Likewise, the United States should not bet against China, or interfere in China’s internal affairs. We should instead welcome a peaceful, stable and prosperous China," he added.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden also agreed to restart high-level military-to-military talks, Xinhua news agency reported. The two leaders "agreed Wednesday to resume on the basis of equality and respect high-level military-to-military communication", it said.

They also agreed to set up joint government talks on the use of artificial intelligence, as well as a working group on counternarcotics cooperation.

Saturday, November 18, 2023
