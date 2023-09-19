News / World News / Joe Biden, 80, says ‘I get it’ on him being too old to run for US president

Joe Biden, 80, says ‘I get it’ on him being too old to run for US president

ByMallika Soni
Sep 19, 2023 07:53 AM IST

Joe Biden On Age Issue: Joe Biden said that his experience helped him deal with crises like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Covid pandemic.

US president Joe Biden said that he understood a focus on his age as he was running for re-election. The 80-year-old, America's oldest ever president, usually avoids the age issue but addressed it during a fundraiser at a Broadway theatre in New York. He said that his experience helped him deal with crises like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Covid pandemic.

Joe Biden On Age Issue: US president Joe Biden (AFP)
Joe Biden On Age Issue: US president Joe Biden (AFP)

“A lot of people seem focused on my age. I get it believe me, I know it more than anyone. I'm running because democracy is at stake, because in 2024 democracy is on the ballot once again. And let there be no question: Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy,” Joe Biden said.

Read more: Prince William meets UN chief in New York: What they talked about

The US president said that he would not "bow down" to “dictators”, accusing Donald Trump of doing so to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

This comes as opinion polls showed that American voters have concerns about Joe Biden's age ahead of a likely rematch next year against Donald Trump, whom he beat in 2020 presidential elections.

Joe Biden is currently attending the UN General Assembly in New York this week. He would be 86 at the end of a second term and his Republican opponents relentlessly target the issue. On the other hand, Donald Trump- who is 77 and would be the oldest president ever elected if he wins next year- said in an interview that Joe Biden was "not too old" but was "incompetent".

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out