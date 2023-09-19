Prince William meets UN chief in New York: What they talked about

Prince William met with United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres in New York to discuss "efforts required to accelerate the fight against climate change and protect the environment," a UN spokesperson said. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, shakes hands with United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres.(AFP)

"They also discussed efforts to enhance implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as financing for development," the spokesperson said as per news agency Reuters.

Prince William's visit to the 193-member world body comes as world leaders gathered for the annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly and Antonio Guterres is set to host a "no-nonsense" climate ambition summit this week. Leaders are also meeting at the United Nations on Monday and Tuesday on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prince William is currently in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation summit where he will unveil this year's finalists for the award. He launched the initiative in 2020 with the aim to find solutions to major environmental problems. The trip is Prince William's first to New York since 2014. He visited Boston last December for the Earthshot Prize award ceremony. He then met US president Joe Biden.

"Eighty years ago, the world came together in this great city to find a new way, through the UN, to solve our shared challenges," Prince William said after arriving in New York. “I know our generation can take the bold action we need to make changes towards a healthy and sustainable world,” the royal said.

He will host business leaders, climate activists and policymakers, with those present including UN Special Climate Envoy Michael Bloomberg, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON