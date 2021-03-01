IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden putting tech over troops at core of US-China policy
US President Joe Biden. (Bloomberg Photo )
US President Joe Biden. (Bloomberg Photo )
world news

Joe Biden putting tech over troops at core of US-China policy

The new framing for the US rivalry with China has been given added urgency by the sudden global shortage of microchips needed in products such as cars, mobile phones and refrigerators.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:46 PM IST

The Biden administration is moving to put semiconductors, artificial intelligence and next-generation networks at the heart of US strategy toward Asia, attempting to rally what officials are calling “techno-democracies” to stand up to China and other “techno-autocracies.”

The new framing for the US rivalry with China has been given added urgency by the sudden global shortage of microchips needed in products such as cars, mobile phones and refrigerators. The strategy would seek to rally an alliance of nations fighting for an edge in semiconductor fabrication and quantum computing, upending traditional arenas of competition such as missile stockpiles and troop numbers.

Current and former government officials, along with outside experts, say the administration’s plans in the technology sphere are a microcosm of its broader plans to take up a more alliance-oriented but still hostile approach to China after a more chaotic approach under President Donald Trump.

“There’s a newfound realization about the importance that semiconductors are playing in this geopolitical struggle because chips underlie every tech in the modern era,” said Lindsay Gorman, a fellow for emerging technologies at the German Marshall Fund of the US. “It’s an effort to double down on the technological comparative advantage that the U.S. and its democratic partners.”

It’s an approach partly based partly on denying China access to certain technology for as long as possible, looking to quash Chinese juggernauts like Huawei Technologies Co. and even taking a page from the Communist Party’s playbook by boosting government involvement in key industries when needed.

It comes as Chinese Communist Party leaders including President Xi Jinping are expected to lay out how they intend to make technology a centerpiece of future development at the National People’s Congress beginning later this week.

Several people familiar with the administration’s planning, and especially that of Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council’s Asia coordinator, say he foresees a broad approach that puts greater emphasis on a few key partners such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, while offering incentives to bring chip fabrication back to the US.

Chips figure in plans to bolster the Quad -- a once-sputtering alliance of the US, Japan, Australia and India that got a boost of support during the Trump era -- including by eventually bringing more technology production to South Asia.

The battle over microchips -- and the focus they’re being given in the early days of the Biden administration -- is being forced upon the new White House by necessity. A global shortage of chips, due in part to stockpiling by China and a surge in demand during the pandemic, has forced some American automakers to shutter plants and exposed weaknesses in US supply chains, with their heavy dependence on a few manufacturers in Asia.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered a global supply chain review for microchips as well as large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals and strategic materials such as rare earths. Most US chips come from Taiwan, which China still claims as its territory, and the US gets almost all its rare earths from China. China quickly dismissed the pledge to find alternative supply sources as unrealistic.

Officials say it’s too early to detail what the US strategy will look like. The idea of techno-democracies challenging techno-autocracies appeared in a Foreign Affairs magazine report late last year that called for “an overarching forum in which like-minded countries can come together to hammer out joint responses” to the challenge from China.

“We have to confront this challenge together -- China’s abuse, China’s predatory practices, China’s export of tools it uses to further its brand of techno-authoritarianism,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a Feb. 22 briefing.

The approach is already getting a positive response from Congress, where lawmakers are proposing a number of bills aimed at bolstering US technology, such as the Chips Act, which would offer incentives to bring chip manufacturing back home, and the Endless Frontier Act to invest more broadly in technological advancement.

F-35s to Phones

”The president was very receptive, as was the vice president,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said after meeting Biden at the White House on Wednesday. “We all understand this is important, not only to our economy, but to our national security, because these cutting-edge, high-end semiconductors -- they operate on everything from the F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter to our cell phones.”

Although many of the ideas in the emerging plan carry over from the Trump administration, its proponents say one of the differences is the effort to align disparate elements into a unified strategy. Under Trump, getting tough on China often clashed with his focus on securing a trade deal with Beijing, muddling the message.

Biden’s supporters say his strategy will include working more closely with other countries. And it’s looking to strengthen existing partnerships that were rarely utilized. Chief among them is the Quad and the belief that India may be newly willing to set itself against China given recent tensions between the world’s two most populous nations.

“One of the key objectives is to expand and deepen the foundations of power and influence in the region and we do that best when we are working in concert with allies and partners,” said Rexon Ryu, managing partner of the Asia Group, a Washington-based strategic advisory firm. “It’s less about telling countries what they can’t do in 5G and artificial intelligence but more about what we can do together.”

It’s also based on a sense that China has essentially forced the U.S. to start breaking off elements of business and technology relations in a pattern known as decoupling. China has essentially erected its own Internet infrastructure, barring many US media outlets and social networks such as Twitter and Facebook, and has shown a willingness to use the size of its market and its economic might as a weapon to make other nations fall into line.

One irony of the state of US-China relations is that for all the traditional hand-wringing in the US about capitalism versus Communism, there’s increasing bipartisan support in Washington for a bigger government role in providing incentives and investments in companies.

“In order to compete we’re going to have to change the way we play the game,” said Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. “China’s not going to adapt to the rules of the road as we structured them so we have to adapt.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
Close
US President Joe Biden. (Bloomberg Photo )
US President Joe Biden. (Bloomberg Photo )
world news

Joe Biden putting tech over troops at core of US-China policy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:46 PM IST
The new framing for the US rivalry with China has been given added urgency by the sudden global shortage of microchips needed in products such as cars, mobile phones and refrigerators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
world news

UK factory output grows at slowest since May, consumer lending slides

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Britain's economy is set to shrink sharply in early 2021 though manufacturers are upbeat about prospects later in the year, when they expect lockdown restrictions to end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wear face masks at the Hakaniemi market amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Helsinki, Finland.(Reuters)
People wear face masks at the Hakaniemi market amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Helsinki, Finland.(Reuters)
world news

Finland declares state of emergency as Covid-19 pandemic intensifies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Finland declared a state of emergency, allowing it to close bars and restaurants to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunak has consistently been rated the most popular member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet after rolling out 300 billion pounds ($418 billion) of spending to fight the coronavirus and support workers through the pandemic.(Reuters)
Sunak has consistently been rated the most popular member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet after rolling out 300 billion pounds ($418 billion) of spending to fight the coronavirus and support workers through the pandemic.(Reuters)
world news

UK's Labour party spokesperson calls Sunak 'economically illiterate'

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Two days before the chancellor is due to deliver his annual budget, Dodds attacked Sunak for overseeing a “year of short-termism” that has led to mass firings, wasted money and uncertainty among businesses and families about support from the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German Chancellor Angela Merkel(Reuters)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel(Reuters)
world news

Germany's Merkel faces growing pressure to ease Covid-19 curbs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:00 PM IST
As more aggressive variants spread, the measure of new infections has been inching up, moving the country further away from targets Merkel has set for loosening curbs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the courtroom Monday, March 1, 2021 in Paris. A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence. The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)(AP)
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the courtroom Monday, March 1, 2021 in Paris. A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence. The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)(AP)
world news

Ex-French President Sarkozy found guilty of corruption

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The 66-year-old was also sentenced to a one-year prison term, though under the French system he’s unlikely to serve it, even if he fails to overturn the verdict on appeal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the survey, 76 per cent of people aged between 41 to 54 were solely attracted to the opposite sex and 81 per cent of 55 to 75 year old gave the same answer.(Unsplash)
According to the survey, 76 per cent of people aged between 41 to 54 were solely attracted to the opposite sex and 81 per cent of 55 to 75 year old gave the same answer.(Unsplash)
world news

Only half of young people attracted to opposite sex, says survey

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The surveys show changing ideas of sexuality and increasing acceptability towards different sexual preferences in both the countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(AFP)
world news

Israel's PM Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli Ship in Persian Gulf

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Late Sunday, Syria reported that it was dealing with an Israeli missile attack on targets near Damascus. Israeli media said the Israeli air force attacked Iranian targets in response to the assault on the ship. The military had no comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In addition to treatment for an unspecified infection, he will also undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.(AP file photo)
In addition to treatment for an unspecified infection, he will also undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.(AP file photo)
world news

Prince Philip transferred to another London hospital for infection treatment

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The palace says Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The army has leveled several charges against Suu Kyi — an apparent effort by the military to provide a legal veneer for her detention and potentially to bar her from running in the election the junta has promised to hold in one year.(AP Photo)
The army has leveled several charges against Suu Kyi — an apparent effort by the military to provide a legal veneer for her detention and potentially to bar her from running in the election the junta has promised to hold in one year.(AP Photo)
world news

Defying deadly crackdown, crowds again protest Myanmar coup

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:23 PM IST
The protesters in Yangon were chased as they tried to gather at their usual meeting spot at the Hledan Center intersection. Demonstrators scattered and sought in vain to rinse the irritating gas from their eyes, but later regrouped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal has also been promised 2.25 million vaccine doses under COVAX. In picture - Nepalese airport ground staffs pull a trolley full of boxes containing AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine.(AP)
Nepal has also been promised 2.25 million vaccine doses under COVAX. In picture - Nepalese airport ground staffs pull a trolley full of boxes containing AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine.(AP)
world news

Nepal worried about future supply of Covid-19 vaccines

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:18 PM IST
The government is negotiating with India's Serum Institute to obtain 5 million doses for the second stage of the campaign, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US Supreme Court is seen as National Guard secure the grounds in Washington, DC. (AFP)
The US Supreme Court is seen as National Guard secure the grounds in Washington, DC. (AFP)
world news

Voting rights challenged at US Supreme Court as states change rules

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Voting-rights advocates are worried as the US Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in an Arizona case that could undercut the landmark law that’s protected the rights of minorities at the polls for a half century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccine products are seen on a production line of Covid-19 vaccine inside the Beijing Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG). (Reuters)
Vaccine products are seen on a production line of Covid-19 vaccine inside the Beijing Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG). (Reuters)
world news

Some local Beijing communities start giving elderly Covid-19 shots

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:29 PM IST
China's vaccination program, under which 40.5 million doses had been administered as of Feb. 9, excludes those ages above 59 and those younger than 18, with Chinese vaccine makers citing less complete clinical trial data for minors and the elderly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media in Sydney,(AP)
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media in Sydney,(AP)
world news

Australian prime minister Morrison stands by minister accused of rape

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Several opposition lawmakers said late last week they received a letter detailing an allegation of rape by a male cabinet minister before he entered parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Garland would take the reins at the Justice Department at a time when it has been busy handling a sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 riots, when supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's election victory. (Representative Image)(AP)
Garland would take the reins at the Justice Department at a time when it has been busy handling a sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 riots, when supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's election victory. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

US Senate panel to vote to advance Garland's nomination as attorney general

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Garland has garnered support among both Democrats and Republicans, who cite his prior experience as a prosecutor and a judge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP