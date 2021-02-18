IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden's immigration agenda takes shape as lawmakers unveil Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with labor leaders to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with labor leaders to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden's immigration agenda takes shape as lawmakers unveil Bill

The legislation, known as the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, hews closely to the outline that Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti SinghBloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:06 PM IST

President Joe Biden’s proposed immigration overhaul will be introduced in Congress on Thursday, kicking off what will likely be one of his most difficult legislative challenges.

The legislation, known as the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, hews closely to the outline that Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office. The proposal includes an eight-year path to citizenship for most of the roughly 11 million immigrants living illegally in the U.S., bolsters the nation’s refugee and asylum systems and calls for additional technology to be used to help secure the southern border, administration officials told reporters late Wednesday.

Also Read: Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration

The citizenship path is not explicitly tied to the implementation of border security measures, a trade-off included in past immigration bills designed to earn Republican support.

Representative Linda Sánchez, a California Democrat, will introduce the bill in the House on Thursday, according to an administration official. The bill’s lead sponsor in the Senate, New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez, plans to introduce the legislation early next week in the upper chamber, which is now in recess.

Previous attempts at reforming the nation’s immigration system have failed over the past two decades, and Biden’s bill could face an even more daunting path because GOP lawmakers’ opposition to legalizing undocumented immigrants, which they decry as amnesty, hardened during the Trump era.

The White House has previously signaled it is open to breaking the package into pieces and presenting them separately in order to win over at least some Republicans. Biden said in a CNN town hall on Tuesday said smaller measures could help fix the system “in the meantime.”

Yet his team plans to defer to leaders in the House and Senate on the best path forward, including whether to try to use a procedural maneuver known as budget reconciliation to pass it using only Democratic votes while it builds support for broader legislation. The Democrats are employing the reconciliation process to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

The focus of the White House now, the administration official said, is to see how much support the immigration measure can garner on its own.

Several bills could serve as vehicles to move parts of the Biden plan.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has reintroduced the Dream Act, which would offer deportation protections and a citizenship path to immigrants, known as Dreamers, who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children. Democrats have also supported legislation that would offer immediate relief to farmworkers.

Biden’s proposal makes Dreamers, farmworkers and migrants with Temporary Protected Status eligible to apply for permanent legal residence right away, which would allow them to apply for citizenship within three years. That faster path to citizenship is meant to signal that those groups are important but it doesn’t mean the White House has decided to pursue piecemeal bills, an administration official said.

Also Read: Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US

Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas is also introducing a bill that would offer permanent legal status to about 5 million undocumented immigrants who have worked in front-line jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as so-called Dreamers and those with Temporary Protected Status.

The comprehensive legislation would also expand legal immigration for those seeking employment- and family-based visas by clearing backlogs of those waiting for green cards, lifting per-country visa caps, and exempting spouses and minor children from annual green card quotas.

It also contains provisions designed to please labor unions, which have in the past complained that certain visa programs allow companies to employ lower-paid migrant workers instead of American citizens. The bill would tie green card levels to macroeconomic conditions and establish a commission on workplace conditions comprised of union officials, civil rights advocates and others, administration officials said.

Biden has already signed a number of executive actions intended to roll back former President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies, including reversing a travel ban on some predominately Muslim nations, allowing certain asylum seekers to begin entering the U.S. while their cases are being processed and beginning the process of winding down Trump’s “public charge” rule, which sought to deny green cards to immigrants who used Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of government assistance.

Work visa issue

The president also ordered construction halted on Trump’s wall at the Mexican border. His proclamation rescinded the national emergency that Trump declared to secure funding for the project.

The administration is facing pressure from business groups to end Trump’s bans on most work visas, which the former president put in place shortly after the pandemic hit the U.S. The White House has put the visa bans under review but has yet to revoke them.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden us illegal immigrants
Close
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during a parliament session in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain, May 11, 2020.(via REUTERS)
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during a parliament session in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain, May 11, 2020.(via REUTERS)
world news

Britain must take bigger role to support businesses, public: Labour leader

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Starmer, who took over as leader of the main opposition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in 2020, will sketch out his alternative vision for the country's post-Brexit and post-Covid future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China, in turn, has played up reports that the virus was circulating outside of the country before the outbreak in Wuhan Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
China, in turn, has played up reports that the virus was circulating outside of the country before the outbreak in Wuhan Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in Covid-19 'disinformation' campaign

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:11 PM IST
A report published earlier this week said that Chinese officials went on the offensive in reaction to a narrative nursed by former US President Donald Trump among others — that the virus had been manufactured by China. Experts have largely ruled out that possibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beef packers including Cargill Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc. were forced to shut down meat plants due to energy constraints.(Bloomberg)
Beef packers including Cargill Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc. were forced to shut down meat plants due to energy constraints.(Bloomberg)
world news

It’s so cold on the American Plains that calves’ ears are falling off

Posted by Kunal GauravBloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Chicago cattle futures rose to a one-year high earlier this week as the industry was hit by the weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators of different ethnic groups gather during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city. (AP Photo)(AP)
Demonstrators of different ethnic groups gather during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city. (AP Photo)(AP)
world news

Anti-coup hackers target Myanmar govt sites as protesters jam Yangon roads

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • The cyberattacks came a day after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country to protest against the generals toppling Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.(Reuters file photo)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.(Reuters file photo)
world news

China calls West’s criticism of Covid-19 data sharing 'political interference’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Covid-19 origin tracing has been contentious, with China trying to fight off criticism of any mishandling of the pandemic and stepping up efforts to recast the virus narrative. Both the US and UK have called for China to make available raw data relating to the Covid-19 outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Migrants leave a migrant reception centre in Roszke, Hungary, on September 4, 2015. About 300 migrants broke out of a Hungarian border camp on Friday and hundreds of others set off on foot from Budapest as police scrambled to keep control of a migrant crisis that has stretched Europe's asylum system to breaking point. (Reuters Photo)
Migrants leave a migrant reception centre in Roszke, Hungary, on September 4, 2015. About 300 migrants broke out of a Hungarian border camp on Friday and hundreds of others set off on foot from Budapest as police scrambled to keep control of a migrant crisis that has stretched Europe's asylum system to breaking point. (Reuters Photo)
world news

Applications for asylum in Europe drop sharply amid pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:37 PM IST
The European Asylum Support Office said on Thursday that a decrease of 31% in the 27 member states plus Norway and Switzerland is mainly the result of emergency travel restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 7, the USCIS announced to do away with the traditional lottery system in deciding the successful applicants for the H-1B visas.(HT file photo)
On January 7, the USCIS announced to do away with the traditional lottery system in deciding the successful applicants for the H-1B visas.(HT file photo)
world news

US reaches 65,000 H-1B visa cap for fiscal year 2021

Posted by Kunal GauravPTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Petitions filed for current H-1B workers who have been counted previously against the cap, and who still retain their cap number, are exempt from the FY 2021 H-1B cap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was the second fatal accident in Adjumani in less than two weeks involving leftover munitions.(Representational Image / Pixabay)
It was the second fatal accident in Adjumani in less than two weeks involving leftover munitions.(Representational Image / Pixabay)
world news

6 children killed playing with old bomb in Uganda: Police

Posted by Kunal GauravAFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Three children died instantly while three others succumbed to injuries en route to a hospital in Adjumani, a district of West Nile region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
world news

Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Biden's administration in recent weeks has sent muddled and at times contradictory messages about his goal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer said that alternative dosing regimens of its vaccine had not been evaluated yet and the decision to do that resided with the health authorities.(REUTERS)
Pfizer said that alternative dosing regimens of its vaccine had not been evaluated yet and the decision to do that resided with the health authorities.(REUTERS)
world news

Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • Two Canada-based researchers cautioned that there may be uncertainty about the duration of protection with a single dose, but said that the administration of the second dose a month after the first provided "little added benefit in the short term".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai(REUTERS Photo)
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai(REUTERS Photo)
world news

Malala questions Imran Khan, Pak Army over threatening post by Taliban terrorist

Posted by Prashasti SinghANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The threat by Ehsan prompted Yousafzai to question Pakistan's military (DGISPR) and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter to explain how her shooter, Ehsan, had escaped from the government's custody.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with labor leaders to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with labor leaders to discuss coronavirus response legislation and the president's infrastructure plan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden's immigration agenda takes shape as lawmakers unveil Bill

Posted by Prashasti SinghBloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:06 PM IST
The legislation, known as the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, hews closely to the outline that Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook said on February 17, 2021 it would restrict news content sharing in Australia.(AP)
Facebook said on February 17, 2021 it would restrict news content sharing in Australia.(AP)
world news

Facebook says we've been forced to block media in Australia because of the law

Posted by Prashasti SinghReuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:02 PM IST
"The actions we're taking are focused on restricting publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content," a company spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bill clears employment-based visa backlogs, recapture unused visas, reduces lengthy wait times, and eliminates per-country visa caps.(Reuters)
The bill clears employment-based visa backlogs, recapture unused visas, reduces lengthy wait times, and eliminates per-country visa caps.(Reuters)
world news

US Citizenship Act of 2021 to be introduced in Congress on Thursday

Posted by Kunal GauravPTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The bill provides dependents of H-1B visa holders work authorisation, and children are prevented from "ageing out" of the system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saleha Jabeen said she was passionate about her role as a chaplain, and takes her duty as a spiritual mentor very seriously.(@ISNAHQ/Twitter Photo )
Saleha Jabeen said she was passionate about her role as a chaplain, and takes her duty as a spiritual mentor very seriously.(@ISNAHQ/Twitter Photo )
world news

US army's 1st India-born female Muslim chaplain graduates from Chaplain College

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Saleha Jabeen was commissioned in December as a Second Lieutenant at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, becoming the first female Muslim chaplain in the Department of Defense.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP