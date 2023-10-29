News / World News / Joe Biden talks to Mideast regional leaders amid Israel-Hamas war

Joe Biden talks to Mideast regional leaders amid Israel-Hamas war

Reuters |
Oct 29, 2023 10:17 PM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden is having conversations with Middle East regional leaders on Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, though he did not specify which leaders.

Israel-Hamas War: US president Joe Biden(AP)
"It's something I was on the phone late last night working on. Something the president will be working on today in conversations he's having with regional leaders and we will continue to pound away at this problem until we've gotten any American who wants to leave Gaza out," Sullivan told MSNBC.

Sunday, October 29, 2023
