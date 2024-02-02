 Joe Biden thanks EU chief for providing $54 billion aid to Ukraine | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Joe Biden thanks EU chief for providing $54 billion aid to Ukraine

Joe Biden thanks EU chief for providing $54 billion aid to Ukraine

AFP |
Feb 02, 2024 12:37 AM IST

Biden welcomed the "significant financial aid package" which will "go a long way to helping Ukraine

President Joe Biden called EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to thank her for the European Union's approval of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in aid for Ukraine, the White House said.

U.S. President Joe Biden (Getty Images via AFP)
U.S. President Joe Biden (Getty Images via AFP)

Biden welcomed the "significant financial aid package" which will "go a long way to helping Ukraine as they continue to battle back against Russia's aggression," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On