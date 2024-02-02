Joe Biden thanks EU chief for providing $54 billion aid to Ukraine

President Joe Biden called EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to thank her for the European Union's approval of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in aid for Ukraine, the White House said. U.S. President Joe Biden (Getty Images via AFP)

Biden welcomed the "significant financial aid package" which will "go a long way to helping Ukraine as they continue to battle back against Russia's aggression," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.