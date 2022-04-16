Biden to host leaders of ASEAN nations in Washington on May 12-13: White House
US President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Washington on May 12 and 13, news agency Reuters quoted White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
“The Special Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to ASEAN, recognizing its central role in delivering sustainable solutions to the region’s most pressing challenges, and commemorate 45 years of U.S.-ASEAN relations,” Psaki said in a statement released by the White House.
“It will build on President Biden’s participation in the October 2021 U.S.-ASEAN Summit, where the President announced $102 million in new initiatives to expand our engagement with ASEAN on COVID-19 recovery and health security, fighting the climate crisis, stimulating broad-based economic growth, promoting gender equality, and deepening people-to-people ties,” the White House spokesperson added further.
The White House official added that the Biden administration had prioritised on serving as a reliable and strong partner in South East Asia.
The summit is being held in the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has entered the 51st straight day. The summit might witness deliberations on the situation in Ukraine and Europe.
-
Rockets fired by Pakistani forces kill six Afghans: official
At least five children and a woman were killed in an eastern Afghan province when Pakistani military forces fired rockets along the border in a pre-dawn assault Saturday, an official and a resident said. Since the Taliban seized power last year in Afghanistan, border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were carrying out attacks from Afghan soil. Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one name as many Afghans do confirmed the death toll.
-
Climate change protesters block central Paris square to protest election choices
Climate change activists forced the closure of a main square in central Paris on Saturday to protest against the environmental programmes put forward by France's remaining presidential candidates. While the cost of living is the top election theme, energy policies are closely linked to that, and incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen have put forward very different policies on the renewables sector in particular.
-
Russia bans entry to British prime minister Boris Johnson
Moscow on Saturday announced it was banning entry to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top UK officials, after London imposed sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. "This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
-
China: More than 23,000 Covid cases logged in Shanghai, more cities announce curbs
Shanghai on Saturday reported 3,590 new symptomatic Covid-19 cases, the highest daily increase, and nearly 20,000 asymptomatic infections for April 15 as more big cities in China implemented restrictions on movement and partial lockdowns to contain the Omicron-driven outbreak. The financial hub's Covid-19 case tally made up the vast majority of cases on the mainland, which reported 3,867 symptomatic and 20,813 asymptomatic infections for Friday.
-
9 schoolteachers among 11 dead in Iraq as minibus crashes, erupts into flames
Eleven people including nine schoolteachers died in a head-on road crash south of Baghdad as they returned from a Ramadan meal, Iraqi authorities said Saturday, blaming speed. The accident happened in Babylon province around midnight as the group was returning in a minibus from the Shiite holy city of Karbala, a police source said. The police source said the vehicles caught fire.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics