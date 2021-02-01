IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden to meet GOP senators to discuss compromise stimulus plan
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the US response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(Reuters File Photo )
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the US response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden to meet GOP senators to discuss compromise stimulus plan

Biden spoke Sunday with Maine Senator Susan Collins, one of the letter’s authors, to invite the group to a White House meeting “for a full exchange of views,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:07 AM IST

President Joe Biden will meet Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators to to discuss their alternative proposal for Covid-19 economic relief, the lawmakers said in accepting his invitation.

The GOP lawmakers offered their $600 billion proposal early Sunday in a letter to Biden, responding to the $1.9 trillion plan he laid out more than two weeks ago and which Republicans have rejected.

Biden spoke Sunday with Maine Senator Susan Collins, one of the letter’s authors, to invite the group to a White House meeting “for a full exchange of views,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said later in the day. The lawmakers announced Sunday night that they would take Biden up on his invitation.

“We appreciate the President’s quick response to our letter, and we are pleased to accept his invitation to the White House tomorrow afternoon to discuss the path forward,” the senators said in a joint statement.

The Republicans’ offer is an opportunity for both sides to begin negotiations on a bipartisan deal, something Biden has hoped for since before taking office. At the same time, the GOP plan is far short of what the president wants, and Democrats could pursue the rest of the Biden proposal using a partisan budget tool.

Psaki hinted that the size of the Republicans’ proposal was far too small for Biden. “With the virus posing a grave threat to the country, and economic conditions grim for so many, the need for action is urgent, and the scale of what must be done is large,” she said.

The senators said they plan to unveil their plan on Monday, but offered some details, including a proposal for direct stimulus checks of up to $1,000, on Sunday talk shows. The group includes senators considered centrist, like Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, but more conservative Republicans as well.

‘Unity’ Spirit

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a Covid-19 relief framework that builds on prior Covid assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote in the letter dated Sunday.

Having 10 Republicans on board is significant because that’s the number to reach 60 votes in the Senate to pass bills under normal procedures, assuming the chamber’s 50 Democrats would be on board.

Biden is “absolutely willing to negotiate,” Jared Bernstein, a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Glad to hear from this letter that they’re on board, but we need to learn a lot more about it. Right now, we are in a position where delay and inaction are the enemy of moving forward,” Bernstein said.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, one of the 10 Republicans who signed the letter, said on “Fox News Sunday” that the proposal comes to “about $600 billion” and is “very targeted.”

A Republican aide earlier pegged the cost at between $500 billion to $600 billion range. An official score hasn’t yet been completed.

Targeted Checks

The group said in their letter that they’re in favor of $160 billion for virus control measure and for some form of more targeted direct stimulus checks.

Cassidy suggested the stimulus payments would be as high as $1,000, adding that “there’s been very good analysis that above a certain income level, that money’s not spent.”

Biden has proposed $1,400 checks, topping up $600 payments made as part of a December stimulus package.

Despite the overture from the Republicans, House Budget Chair John Yarmuth said Sunday he plans to move forward on Monday with introducing a fiscal 2021 budget resolution, the first step toward producing a reconciliation bill embodying the Biden stimulus.

The budget is to be voted on by the House later this week and will contain instructions to other committees to assemble the stimulus bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is threatening as soon as Tuesday to move the Senate toward the reconciliation, which would allow 50 Democrats to pass some parts of the Biden plan without any Republican cooperation.

Schumer on Sunday told the New York Daily News that Republicans talk to him and other Democratic lawmakers. “They should negotiate with us, not make a take-it-or-leave-it offer,” Schumer said -- although the plan the GOP senators announced was not described as “take it or leave it.”

Reconciliation Debate

Republicans used budget reconciliation to pass tax reform and in an attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act during the Trump administration.

There are limits on what can be done in reconciliation, though, and spending on health care and education, and state and local aid may be excluded.

The GOP aide, who asked not to be identified, said that if Biden took up the Republicans’ proposal he could attempt some of more contentious elements of his plan later via reconciliation.

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, another of the Republicans who signed onto the compromise proposal, said Sunday that reverting to reconciliation would create more partisanship in Washington.

“If you can’t find bipartisanship on Covid-19, I don’t know where you can find it,” Portman said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The Republican plan would have “all of the health care funding that President Biden has in his proposal,” Portman said, without offering details. Cassidy said the proposal would match Biden’s suggested funding for coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Republicans have raised objections to Biden‘s attempt to use the package to raise the national minimum wage to $15 per hour as well as proposals to expand child tax credits and provide aid to state and local governments.

Other senators signing Sunday’s letter were Todd Young of Indiana, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Mitt Romney of Utah, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
AstraZeneca triggered a crisis January 22 when it said that problems at a plant in Belgium meant deliveries to the EU this quarter would be significantly curtailed. (Representative Image)(AFP)
AstraZeneca triggered a crisis January 22 when it said that problems at a plant in Belgium meant deliveries to the EU this quarter would be significantly curtailed. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

AstraZeneca boosts dose deliveries amid chaotic EU rollout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:48 AM IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Twitter Sunday that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker would start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled and expand its manufacturing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump’s campaign ended the year with $10.7 million cash on hand but debts of $2.7 million. It took in $27 million and spent $34.7 million, including contribution refunds to individuals totaling $11.3 million.(REUTERS)
Trump’s campaign ended the year with $10.7 million cash on hand but debts of $2.7 million. It took in $27 million and spent $34.7 million, including contribution refunds to individuals totaling $11.3 million.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump’s post-election fundraising faltered in last weeks of 2020

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $81 million over the last 38 days of 2020, far less than the $207.5 million received in the 19 days following the November 3 election, according to reports they filed Sunday with the Federal Election Commission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the US response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(Reuters File Photo )
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the US response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden to meet GOP senators to discuss compromise stimulus plan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Biden spoke Sunday with Maine Senator Susan Collins, one of the letter’s authors, to invite the group to a White House meeting “for a full exchange of views,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato(REUTERS)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato(REUTERS)
world news

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM Scott Morrison

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Australia has introduced laws that would force internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

UN head 'strongly condemns' military detention of Myanmar leaders

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new parliament," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At this stage of the pandemic, the world is fixated on vaccine roll-out and new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
At this stage of the pandemic, the world is fixated on vaccine roll-out and new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
world news

Time to team up and tackle Long Covid, says WHO expert

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • However, Long Covid deserves similar urgent attention, said Janet Diaz, the clinical care lead in the WHO's emergencies programme, ahead of a push for a globally-unified approach to the problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders were detained by Myanmar’s army(AFP File Photo)
Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders were detained by Myanmar’s army(AFP File Photo)
world news

Myanmar military takes power for one year, Aung San Suu Kyi in detention

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Myanmar’s military has taken power for a year after declaring a state of emergency in response to its claims of election fraud, reports said, after Aung San Suu Kyi and other top leaders were detained in an early-morning raid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar’s military has taken power for a year after declaring a state of emergency in response to its claims of election fraud, reports said.
Myanmar’s military has taken power for a year after declaring a state of emergency in response to its claims of election fraud, reports said.
world news

US urges Myanmar's military to release those detained, respect election results

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:25 AM IST
  • The US urged Myanmar’s military to release all those detained and to respect the results of the election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An announcer on military-owned Myawaddy TV made the announcement Monday morning.(AFP File Photo)
An announcer on military-owned Myawaddy TV made the announcement Monday morning.(AFP File Photo)
world news

Myanmar military says it is taking control of the country

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:12 AM IST
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 29, 2021 shows a person holding up a British National (Overseas), or "BNO", passport in Hong Kong. - A new visa scheme offering millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship will go live later on January 31, 2021 as the city's former colonial master opens its doors to those wanting to escape China's crackdown on dissent. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 29, 2021 shows a person holding up a British National (Overseas), or "BNO", passport in Hong Kong. - A new visa scheme offering millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship will go live later on January 31, 2021 as the city's former colonial master opens its doors to those wanting to escape China's crackdown on dissent. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)(AFP)
world news

UK opens citizenship path for Hong Kongers

Agencies, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image
Representative image
world news

LIVE: India records 11,427 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 10.75 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases is nearing 103 million, with over 2.2 million deaths due to the disease, as per Johns Hopkins University.
READ FULL STORY
The World Health Organization team is briefed outside the Huanan Seafood Market on the third day of their field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Scientists initially suspected the coronavirus came from wild animals sold in the market. The market has since been largely ruled out but for the visiting WHO team of international researchers it could still provide hints to how the virus spread so widely. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
The World Health Organization team is briefed outside the Huanan Seafood Market on the third day of their field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Scientists initially suspected the coronavirus came from wild animals sold in the market. The market has since been largely ruled out but for the visiting WHO team of international researchers it could still provide hints to how the virus spread so widely. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
world news

WHO experts visit wet market in Wuhan; lockdown in Perth

Agencies, Wuhan/sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Members of the group arrived at Huanan seafood market - which has been sealed since January last year - driving into its barricaded premises as guards quickly blocked others from entering, according to AFP journalists at the scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said that team members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts(AFP)
The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said that team members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts(AFP)
world news

WHO team in Wuhan to visit provincial CDC on Monday

Reuters, Wuhan
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:16 AM IST
The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said that team members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and would not have any contact with community members, because of health restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov(REUTERS)
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov(REUTERS)
world news

Over 5,000 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia

PTI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Navalny's team quickly called another protest in Moscow for Tuesday, when he is set to face a court hearing that could send him to prison for years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democrats were joined by 10 Republicans, including No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, in supporting impeachment.
Democrats were joined by 10 Republicans, including No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, in supporting impeachment.
world news

Trump names new impeachment lawyers after parting with team

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:27 AM IST
The moves comes as the former president faces a Tuesday deadline to file an initial response to the impeachment charge, and the trial is expected to begin Feb. 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP