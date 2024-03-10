 Joe Biden 'wrong' in critique of war policy: Israel's Netanyahu | World News - Hindustan Times
Joe Biden 'wrong' in critique of war policy: Israel's Netanyahu

Joe Biden 'wrong' in critique of war policy: Israel's Netanyahu

AFP |
Mar 10, 2024 11:19 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected US President Joe Biden's comment that Israel's approach to the war in Gaza was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)

"If he meant by that that I'm pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he's wrong on both counts," Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico.

