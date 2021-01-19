IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Johnson's D-10 fuels G-7 fears of rival alliance to thwart China
The British prime minister has invited South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year’s meeting as he tries to establish a so-called D-10 coalition of democracies to counter China and other authoritarian states.(PTI PHOTO)
The British prime minister has invited South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year’s meeting as he tries to establish a so-called D-10 coalition of democracies to counter China and other authoritarian states.(PTI PHOTO)
world news

Johnson's D-10 fuels G-7 fears of rival alliance to thwart China

Boris Johnson’s plan to host an expanded Group of Seven summit in June is worrying some other members who fear the U.K. may be trying to reshape the forum of wealthy nations via the back door.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST

Boris Johnson’s plan to host an expanded Group of Seven summit in June is worrying some other members who fear the UK may be trying to reshape the forum of wealthy nations via the back door.

The British prime minister has invited South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year’s meeting as he tries to establish a so-called D-10 coalition of democracies to counter China and other authoritarian states. Johnson wants to champion global action and democratic values, and project the UK as a force for good after leaving the European Union.

While it is standard practice for a G-7 host to invite more countries to the summit, the involvement of guest nations is typically limited. According to a person familiar with Johnson’s plans, that will change this year with the three countries set to take part from the get-go, from preparatory meetings of the leaders’ diplomatic emissaries early next month through to ministerial gatherings before the summit.

Though diplomats are waiting to understand the full implications, there’s some concern Johnson’s D-10 is a step toward restructuring the G-7.

One diplomat said a rival grouping risks weakening the G-7, and that could eventually raise pressure on it to expand in order to regain its lost influence. Expansion is an idea Italy, Germany, France and Japan oppose, according to officials familiar with those governments’ positions.

China risk

Two European diplomats also warned there’s a risk that anti-China rhetoric foments a Cold War-style standoff with Beijing, which both said the G-7 must avoid after it batted away Donald Trump’s attempts to do the same.

“We reject any cliques or group politics under the pretext of multilateralism,” China Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday. “We oppose using the pretext of multilateralism to impose rules determined by a few countries onto the international community.”

One diplomat said there would also be doubts within the group about whether a UK idea established for domestic reasons would have any staying power.

The prime minister wants to use the G-7 summit to “intensify cooperation between the world’s democratic and technologically advanced nations,” a UK government spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Australia, India and South Korea have been invited “to deepen the expertise and experience around the table.”

Post-Trump

The issue of expanding the G-7 cuts to the heart of questions about the future of the forum and where members’ strategic interests lie, especially on China.

This year’s summit is a chance to repair ties after years of splintering in the Trump era. The outgoing U.S. president refused to sign the end-of-summit communique in Canada in 2018, while last year’s meeting -- which Trump was meant to host -- never took place.

Johnson intends to put issues including climate change, which was undermined by Trump, at the center of this year’s summit along with trade, health, press and religious freedoms, and human rights.

According to diplomats, the club’s other six members welcome those aspirations, and also want to cooperate on the post-pandemic recovery.

The UK has also assured members it has no plans to propose changes to the G-7 format and it will remain distinct from the wider group of democracies, according to three diplomats familiar with the matter. That hasn’t fully assuaged G-7 members’ concerns.

Expansion

One of the diplomats said while there is no immediate prospect of extending the group, once institutionalized the D-10 could compete with the G-7 for relevance. Another said the UK must consult closely with G-7 members about its plans for the D-10 coalition.

Another official said some of those concerns are shared but that the full extent of the guests’ role is not clear, and the three countries would not participate in all the preparatory work. The same official also pointed out that expanding the G-7 would require unanimity, making it unlikely anytime soon.

The debate over reformatting the G-7 isn’t new, and the expansion idea was floated by Trump last year. In addition to Australia, South Korea and India, he proposed re-inviting Russia, which was ejected after the annexation of Crimea.

President-elect Joe Biden hasn’t indicated where he stands on the issue but has said he wants to convene a summit of democracies once in office.

Doubts

Some experts question the effectiveness of the concept given countries such as China are simultaneously perceived as a geopolitical threat while being a key partner on issues such as climate change.

Both the D-10 and Biden’s summit of democracies are distractions that are likely to get stuck on questions of definition and inclusion criteria, obstructing their intended aim to develop guidelines on how to deal with authoritarian states, according to Constanze Stelzenmuller, Fritz Stern Chair on Germany and trans-Atlantic Relations at the Brookings Institution.

“For example, Hungary, Russia or China are obviously never going to be included in a D-10,” Stelzenmuller said. “But with the current Polish or Indian governments you are already entering a gray zone.”

Still, prominent voices on both sides of the Atlantic continue to push for the Group of Seven to open its doors to new members.

‘Rule of Law’

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the House of Commons defense committee, said this month an expanded G-7 including Australia, India and South Korea “can begin to address and reverse the demise in global stability, democratic values and rule of law.”

Johnson’s agenda has potential sticking points beyond the expansion debate. South Korea’s participation is awkward for Japan given renewed tensions stemming from its 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula.

UK and European diplomats also point to geopolitical differences. A British diplomat said that having left the EU, it makes economic sense to improve ties with Asia-Pacific nations, including those in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with whom the UK is seeking a partnership status and which is also expected to be invited to the G-7 leaders’ summit.

It should also be seen in the context of a more robust approach toward China compared with that of the EU, the diplomat said. Since decoupling from the bloc’s trade policy, Britain has been more outspoken on China and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile the EU has faced criticism, including from the incoming Biden administration, for agreeing a trade deal with Beijing. Officials in Brussels and some European capitals argue trade should be kept separate from issues that can be dealt with using other tools, such as sanctions.

Two European diplomats said the narrow focus on the Asia-Pacific region relegates areas of strategic interest to Europe, including Africa, and ignores regions like Latin America.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain(REUTERS)
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: UK sets new record of daily deaths with 1,610 dead in last 24 hours

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:57 PM IST
England and Scotland announced new national lockdowns on Jan. 4 in a bid to stem a surge in cases after the discovery of a more transmissible UK variant of the coronavirus late last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the election of Biden, well-known to many in Europe already from his years as vice president and decades in the senate, wide majorities in Germany, France and Britain are looking favorably to the coming years, according to the Washington-based Pew Research Center's survey conducted late last year.(Reuters)
With the election of Biden, well-known to many in Europe already from his years as vice president and decades in the senate, wide majorities in Germany, France and Britain are looking favorably to the coming years, according to the Washington-based Pew Research Center's survey conducted late last year.(Reuters)
world news

Major European allies optimistic about Joe Biden administration, says survey

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Four years of President Donald Trump's “America First" approach to foreign policy, which included bashing traditional NATO friends and questioning the alliance itself while embracing authoritarian leaders, as well as new trade tariffs, have frayed relations with many in Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard stand near the White House ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2021. REUTERS/JOISHUA ROBERTS (REUTERS)
Members of the National Guard stand near the White House ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2021. REUTERS/JOISHUA ROBERTS (REUTERS)
world news

Biden inauguration: 2 Guard members removed over ties to right group militias

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The threat of an insider attack had prompted the FBI to screen all the 25,000 National Guard troops entering the capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:48 PM IST
From time to time, Iran impose symbolic sanctions on US officials. Tuesday's announcement comes on Trump's last full day in office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians wear protective face masks in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks Tuesday on a possible extension of the country�s virus measures, with curfews under consideration. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians wear protective face masks in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks Tuesday on a possible extension of the country�s virus measures, with curfews under consideration. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Germany poised for tighter shutdown as new coronavirus variant fuels fears

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The new variant found is believed to be more contagious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Palestinian woman wearing face veil, niqab, works on a Christmas-themed doll in a handicraft workshop.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
A Palestinian woman wearing face veil, niqab, works on a Christmas-themed doll in a handicraft workshop.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
world news

Swiss govt urges rejection of ban on full-face coverings like niqabs, ski masks

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Nearly three years after the proposal was first floated, the Swiss are to take up the proposal entitled “Yes to a ban on covering the face” in the vote culminating on March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump's impeachment is forcing Republican senators to re-evaluate their relationship with the outgoing president who is charged with inciting a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol as Congress was counting the Electoral College votes to confirm Biden's election.(REUTERS)
Trump's impeachment is forcing Republican senators to re-evaluate their relationship with the outgoing president who is charged with inciting a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol as Congress was counting the Electoral College votes to confirm Biden's election.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump's trial, Biden's Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Three new Democratic senators-elect are set to be sworn into office Wednesday shortly after Biden's inauguration at the Capitol, which is under extreme security since the bloody pro-Trump riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antony Blinken, US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, speaks on November 24, 2020. (Reuters file)
Antony Blinken, US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, speaks on November 24, 2020. (Reuters file)
world news

Outcompeting China a key focus area for Biden’s foreign policy team

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Biden has vowed to return the United States back to engaging the world from a position of leadership, which had been relinquished by President Donald Trump, according to his critics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CDC expects about 5 million to 10 million doses to be shipped per week in the first weeks of the US vaccine distribution effort.(REUTERS)
The CDC expects about 5 million to 10 million doses to be shipped per week in the first weeks of the US vaccine distribution effort.(REUTERS)
world news

New York City to begin closing vaccine sites Thursday without resupply

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
The city wants to vaccinate 300,000 people this week but only has about 92,000 doses, de Blasio said in a Tuesday briefing. More than 450,000 total doses have been in administered in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The British prime minister has invited South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year’s meeting as he tries to establish a so-called D-10 coalition of democracies to counter China and other authoritarian states.(PTI PHOTO)
The British prime minister has invited South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year’s meeting as he tries to establish a so-called D-10 coalition of democracies to counter China and other authoritarian states.(PTI PHOTO)
world news

Johnson's D-10 fuels G-7 fears of rival alliance to thwart China

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Boris Johnson’s plan to host an expanded Group of Seven summit in June is worrying some other members who fear the U.K. may be trying to reshape the forum of wealthy nations via the back door.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national intelligence director Avril Haines arrives for a confirmation hearing before the Senate intelligence committee.(AP)
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national intelligence director Avril Haines arrives for a confirmation hearing before the Senate intelligence committee.(AP)
world news

US spy chief nominee Haines vows ‘no place for politics’ in job

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the panel’s acting chairman, told Haines in his opening statement that she should concentrate on the threats posed by China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.(AP)
A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.(AP)
world news

EU looking to inoculate 70% of adults by June

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:32 PM IST
That aim, agreed in a meeting of all EU commissioners, comes as most member states are struggling to achieve liftoff with their vaccination programmes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alex Goldfarb poses for a photo with members of Alpine Club of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan December 29, 2020. Karrar Haidri/Alpine Club of Pakistan/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Alex Goldfarb poses for a photo with members of Alpine Club of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan December 29, 2020. Karrar Haidri/Alpine Club of Pakistan/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
world news

Body of American mountaineer found near K2 in northern Pakistan

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Goldfarb and Hungarian Zoltan Szlanko were planning to climb the 8,047 metre (26,400 feet) high Broad Peak, which has yet to be ascended in winter, without the use of oxygen or any porters for help, according to Magyar Expedicios.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
world news

UK lawmakers debate 'genocide' clause to China trade deals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The amendment to the government’s post-Brexit trade bill, which already passed by a majority in Parliament’s House of Lords, is largely designed to force international action in addressing China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A US military aide carries the "president's emergency satchel," also know as "the football," with the nuclear launch codes.(AP)
A US military aide carries the "president's emergency satchel," also know as "the football," with the nuclear launch codes.(AP)
world news

How ‘nuclear football’ handover to occur at inauguration in Trump’s absence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Trump has currently the sole legal authority to authorise the use of the nuclear arsenal, which would transfer to President-elect Joe Biden at 12pm on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP