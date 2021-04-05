IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Jordan's King Abdullah accepts mediation with Prince Hamzah: Palace
Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein, right, and Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein, left.(AP)
Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein, right, and Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein, left.(AP)
world news

Jordan's King Abdullah accepts mediation with Prince Hamzah: Palace

  • Abdullah has "decided to handle the question of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite (ruling) family and entrusted it to (his uncle) Prince Hassan", it said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
AFP | , Amman
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:23 PM IST

Jordan's King Abdullah II has agreed to enter mediation with Prince Hamzah to heal a rift within the royal family, the palace said Monday.

Abdullah has "decided to handle the question of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite (ruling) family and entrusted it to (his uncle) Prince Hassan", it said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP