Jordan's King Abdullah accepts mediation with Prince Hamzah: Palace

- Abdullah has "decided to handle the question of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite (ruling) family and entrusted it to (his uncle) Prince Hassan", it said in a statement.
Jordan's King Abdullah II has agreed to enter mediation with Prince Hamzah to heal a rift within the royal family, the palace said Monday.
