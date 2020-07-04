e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / July 4th celebration to feature air show over Washington DC, 4 other cities

July 4th celebration to feature air show over Washington DC, 4 other cities

While the flights will likely be visible from a number of locations in the cities, they are taking place as Americans deal with surging cases of Covid-19 and mixed messages on the need for masks and social distancing.

world Updated: Jul 04, 2020 03:32 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
According to the Pentagon, the shows will not cost taxpayers much because the aircraft crews are using the flyovers to meet routing training and proficiency requirements that would normally be conducted at other locations.
According to the Pentagon, the shows will not cost taxpayers much because the aircraft crews are using the flyovers to meet routing training and proficiency requirements that would normally be conducted at other locations.(AP file photo)
         

President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration will feature an extensive US military air show over Washington, DC, but four other cities will get mini-versions of the air power display on Saturday,

The “Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution” will feature military flyovers in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore. While the flights will likely be visible from a number of locations in the cities, they are taking place as Americans deal with surging cases of Covid-19 and mixed messages on the need for masks and social distancing.

Trump has been criticized for pushing to go ahead with large rallies and other public gatherings, like the upcoming holiday event, despite the increased risks of infection.

The flyovers will start in Boston at about 4 p.m., with Air Force and Marine Corps jets flying over in five waves. The show will be kicked off by the Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighter jets and US Marine Corps F-35 fighters.

In Boston, they’ll go over the center of the city, approaching from the northeast and flying over the USS. Constitution and Fenway Park.

They will then fly on to New York City, heading down the Hudson River at about 5 p.m., passing just east of the Statue of Liberty. The aircraft will get to Philadelphia at about 5:15 p.m., flying over Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, then they’ll head to Baltimore, where they will reach Fort McHenry around 5:30 p.m., and then continue south toward Washington, DC. The jets will be flying at about 1,000 feet.

They will then join the larger air show in the nation’s capital, which will begin at about 6:30 p.m. with a demonstration by the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and a 21-gun salute by the military’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard.

The air show will follow at 7 p.m., and will begin with a flyover by Air Force One. The aerial show will include a wide range of military fighter jets, bombers, helicopters, cargo and tanker aircraft, And it will finish with the military’s elite demonstration teams, the US Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds.

The aircraft will approach the city from Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia and fly directly over the Ellipse.

The Army, Navy, Marines Corps and Air Force bands will play.

According to the Pentagon, the shows will not cost taxpayers much because the aircraft crews are using the flyovers to meet routing training and proficiency requirements that would normally be conducted at other locations.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
ICMR sets August 15 deadline for world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
ICMR sets August 15 deadline for world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Coronavirus: After govt nod, Delhi hospitals start antigen testing
Coronavirus: After govt nod, Delhi hospitals start antigen testing
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In