‘Justice for Daniel Pearl’: How India's Operation Sindoor avenged WSJ reporter killed in Pakistan

India’s Operation Sindoor avenged the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl as the IC-814 hijacking mastermind Abdul Rauf Azhar was killed at the Jaish headquarters in Bahawalpur along with nine other members of his family. The BJP posted a photo of Abdul Rauf Azhar on social media with ‘eliminated’ written on it. India avenged the death of WSJ reporter Daniel Pearl(AFP)

A most-wanted terrorist, Azhar, was the mastermind of the hijack of Indian Airlines IC 814 in Kandahar in 1999. He was also involved in the 2001 attack on the Parliament and the Pathankot attack.

Read More: Pakistani journalist slammed for posting old Gaza video as Operation Sindoor

Daniel Pearl, a 38-year-old American journalist and South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped by Abdul Rauf Azhar in Karachi in 2002. He was then investigating links between ‘Shoe Bomber’ Richard Reid and al-Qaeda. The kidnapping was orchestrated by Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British-Pakistani militant, with al-Qaeda terrorists. Pearl was beheaded at an al-Qaeda safe house owned by Saud Memon. His body, cut into ten pieces, was found three months later in a shallow grave 30 miles north of Karachi.

After Azhar's death was confirmed, several American social media users cheered India's Operation Sindoor strikes on Pakistan.

“India just eliminated the terrorist who beheaded Daniel Pearl. Justice, though delayed, eventually comes for them all,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Why was India's strikes on Pakistan, PoK named ‘Operation Sindoor’?

“India bombed the terrorist who beheaded Jewish American journalist Daniel Pearl. A gift to both America & Israel. 🫡” another person tweeted.

India's Operation Sindoor strikes

India's defence ministry announced that it conducted precision strikes late Tuesday night in a mission termed ‘Operation Sindoor’. This came days after Pakistani terrorists killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“The manner of the attack was also driven by an objective of provoking communal discord, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the Nation. It is to the credit of the government and the people of India that these designs were foiled,” the ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.