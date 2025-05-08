Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Justice for Daniel Pearl’: How India's Operation Sindoor avenged WSJ reporter killed in Pakistan

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 08, 2025 09:36 PM IST

India’s Operation Sindoor avenged the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl

India’s Operation Sindoor avenged the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl as the IC-814 hijacking mastermind Abdul Rauf Azhar was killed at the Jaish headquarters in Bahawalpur along with nine other members of his family. The BJP posted a photo of Abdul Rauf Azhar on social media with ‘eliminated’ written on it. 

India avenged the death of WSJ reporter Daniel Pearl(AFP)
India avenged the death of WSJ reporter Daniel Pearl(AFP)

A most-wanted terrorist, Azhar, was the mastermind of the hijack of Indian Airlines IC 814 in Kandahar in 1999. He was also involved in the 2001 attack on the Parliament and the Pathankot attack. 

Read More: Pakistani journalist slammed for posting old Gaza video as Operation Sindoor

Daniel Pearl, a 38-year-old American journalist and South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped by Abdul Rauf Azhar in Karachi in 2002. He was then investigating links between ‘Shoe Bomber’ Richard Reid and al-Qaeda. The kidnapping was orchestrated by Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British-Pakistani militant, with al-Qaeda terrorists. Pearl was beheaded at an al-Qaeda safe house owned by Saud Memon. His body, cut into ten pieces, was found three months later in a shallow grave 30 miles north of Karachi. 

After Azhar's death was confirmed, several American social media users cheered India's Operation Sindoor strikes on Pakistan. 

“India just eliminated the terrorist who beheaded Daniel Pearl. Justice, though delayed, eventually comes for them all,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Read More: Why was India's strikes on Pakistan, PoK named ‘Operation Sindoor’?

“India bombed the terrorist who beheaded Jewish American journalist Daniel Pearl. A gift to both America & Israel. 🫡” another person tweeted. 

India's Operation Sindoor strikes

India's defence ministry announced that it conducted precision strikes late Tuesday night in a mission termed ‘Operation Sindoor’. This came days after Pakistani terrorists killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen in Kashmir's Pahalgam. 

“The manner of the attack was also driven by an objective of provoking communal discord, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the Nation. It is to the credit of the government and the people of India that these designs were foiled,” the ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. 

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / ‘Justice for Daniel Pearl’: How India's Operation Sindoor avenged WSJ reporter killed in Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On