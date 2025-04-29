Kai-Ji Adam Lo: Vancouver car-ramming suspect called police a day prior; details revealed

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, the 30-year-old Vancouver man who plowed into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu festival on Saturday, contacted the police a day before the car-ramming. At least 11 people were killed and several others were injured in the incident. Officials revealed that Lo had multiple previous interactions with police and mental health professionals. Kai-Ji Adam Lo contacted police a day before the Lapu Lapu car-ramming(Reuters)

On Monday, Sgt. Steve Addison revealed that Kai-Ji Adam Lo contacted police in a neighbouring jurisdiction on Friday. However, the call was not related to a crime.

Read More: Lapu Lapu festival suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo ‘rammed on gas, rushed through crowd': Eyewitnesses

“I can confirm that Kai-Ji Lo did have contact with the police in a neighbouring jurisdiction on April 25, the day before the vehicle attack. That contact was not criminal in nature, and it did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required,” Addison said.

“Beyond that, I’m not prepared to disclose additional information at this time,” he added. No other specifics were revealed.

More charges expected

Lo is facing eight counts of second-degree murder. Addison said that the Vancouver Police Department anticipates more charges in the coming days.

“For those of you who are not from Vancouver, not from British Columbia, not from Canada — the way our system works here, is the police do not lay criminal charges. We collect evidence. We present reports to Crown Counsel, which is independent of the police. Crown Counsel then does an independent assessment of the evidence and formally lays charges. We do anticipate that additional charges will be laid as this investigation continues,” Addison said.

Read More: Vancouver car ramming attack: A look at charges filed against suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo

9 women, 2 men dead

The officials said that nine of the victims are women, and two are men. A five-year-old girl was also killed at the Lapu Lapu festival.

“We will, in time, release the names of all the homicide victims. We are going to take a victim-centred, trauma-informed approach as we proceed through this investigation,” he said.

“There are a number of victims, survivors who are still in hospital. Seven people remain in critical condition. Three people are in serious condition. There are other victims who were injured, who received medical attention, and may have been discharged from hospital."