Kamala Harris thanks Obamas for endorsement: ‘Let’s get to work'

US vice president Kamala Harris on Friday thanked former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle for US president. US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the phone with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas endorse Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. (Reuters)

In a post on X, Harris wrote, “It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama. Let’s get to work.”

The endorsement was announced Friday morning in a video showing Harris taking a phone call from the former first couple.

Harris has gained momentum as the likely Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden decided not to run for reelection and instead support his vice president against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president spoke to Harris, who is seen taking the call while walking backstage at an event, followed by a Secret Service agent.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” said Michelle.

This also emphasises the friendship and potential historical connection between the nation's first Black president and Harris, first Black woman, and first person of Asian descent to serve as vice president, who is now aiming to achieve similar milestones as president.

Harris, who has known the Obamas before Barack Obama's election in 2008, thanked them for their friendship. She said she looks forward to "getting there, being on the road" with them during the three-month campaign leading up to Election Day on November 5.

“We’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?” said Harris.

Biden endorsed Harris within an hour of announcing he was ending his campaign last Sunday, due to concerns about his ability to defeat Trump at the age of 81.

After Biden, other prominent Democrats like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also endorsed her.

The Obamas are still major fundraisers and popular at big campaign events for Democratic candidates.