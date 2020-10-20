e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / World News / Kamala Harris wins nearly million impressions with her Florida rain tweet

Kamala Harris wins nearly million impressions with her Florida rain tweet

On Monday, Kamala Harris resumed her election campaign, which she had paused for a few days after two of her staffers tested positive with Covid-19.

world Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Washington
US Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris on Monday campaigning in Orlando and Jacksonville, stressed on Florida’s importance for the national presidential race and said the state’s voters “are very likely going to decide” the contest.
US Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris on Monday campaigning in Orlando and Jacksonville, stressed on Florida’s importance for the national presidential race and said the state’s voters “are very likely going to decide” the contest.(AP file photo)
         

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one, says Kamala Harris, the US Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate for the November 3 election, as she is seen lightly dancing in the rain addressing voters in Florida in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Harris, whose mother was from India and father from Jamaica, scripted history in August when she was picked by the Democratic Party as its vice presidential nominee. She is the first Black woman and the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major political party in the US.

“Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one,” Harris, 55, said in a tweet along with a picture of herself dancing in the rain with an umbrella over her as supporters cheer her along in Jacksonville, Florida.

 

On Monday, Harris resumed her election campaign, which she had paused for a few days after two of her staffers tested positive with Covid-19. On Monday, she campaigned in Orlando and Jacksonville.

“Kamala Harris is dancing in Florida rain,” tweeted news portal The Recount with a 15-second video. By mid-night, it had received nearly a million impressions.

“Twitter Can’t Get Enough of Kamala Harris Dancing in the Rain,” said news site InStyle.Com.

“Harris wore her go-to campaign footwear, Converse Chuck Taylors, and seemed unbothered by the shower,” it said.

“When we vote, we win,” Harris told carloads of people who covered a rain-soaked parking area behind a University of North Florida conference center.

In her remarks, Harris stressed on Florida’s importance for the national presidential race and said the state’s voters “are very likely going to decide” the contest.

Earlier she stopped at the Jacksonville Public Library’s Highlands branch to greet people casting early ballots there.

“I’m so excited to be back in Florida for early voting,” she told reports, as she headed towards people leaving the library.

“It is so important,” she told people who had just cast ballots.

“Thank you for voting early,” she said. “Sometimes you just got to dance! And with that, thank you Jacksonville!” her spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Twitter.

tags
top news
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
‘He’s my Test batsman, my ODI batsman & my T20 batsman’: Lara
‘He’s my Test batsman, my ODI batsman & my T20 batsman’: Lara
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In