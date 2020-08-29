e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot in November

Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot in November

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West’s campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court.

world Updated: Aug 29, 2020 06:49 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Madison, Wisconsin
The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the 5 p.m. deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on August 4.
The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the 5 p.m. deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on August 4.(AP Photo)
         

Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit Friday demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West’s campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court.

The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the 5 p.m. deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on August 4.

The lawsuit argues that the deadline did not expire until 5:01 p.m. and regardless of the timing, commission staffers still accepted the papers. The lawsuit went to allege that commission staff should have unlocked the building’s doors at 4:30 to accommodate late-arriving filers.

The commission’s building has been locked since the coronavirus pandemic took hold; West’s campaign workers had to call the commission shortly before 5 p.m. to get them to unlock the doors.

Commission spokesman Reid Magney declined comment.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

tags
top news
Elon Musk’s Neuralink venture unveils pig with computer chip in brain
Elon Musk’s Neuralink venture unveils pig with computer chip in brain
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Rainiest August in 44 yrs, 25% excess over the usual
Rainiest August in 44 yrs, 25% excess over the usual
Flouting Covid-19 norms in Metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Flouting Covid-19 norms in Metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
To reach 40k Covid-19 tests target, Delhi govt clinics to stay open longer
To reach 40k Covid-19 tests target, Delhi govt clinics to stay open longer
South African ranger mauled to death by lion
South African ranger mauled to death by lion
People with diabetes at risk of severe infection: Study
People with diabetes at risk of severe infection: Study
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In