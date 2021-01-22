Karima Baloch death: Scholars urge Canada to reconsider diplomatic relations
After the mysterious death of Baloch activist Karima Baloch, Tarek Fatah, an author on Pakistani affairs and scholar Burzine Waghmar slammed the crackdown on dissent in Balochistan and urged the Canadian Government to reconsider diplomatic relations with Pakistan.
Speaking to a Canadian News outlet recently, Waghmar said that there has been a systematic campaign by the Pakistani state elements to "liquidate any and every Baloch voice."
"We have seen nothing official come out of Ottawa on this count. Not even the Pakistani High Commissioner in Ottawa has been called into the foreign ministry for an explication on this. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence," he said, while speaking on reactions of Karima's death.
He added, "Pakistani intelligence has taken a leaf from Iranian intelligence in targetting their own dissidents abroad... Silence on Ottawa's part is simply not an option. Why has he not been prepared to speak on Pakistan? What is happening in Pakistan's Balochistan is atrocious."
Fatah, who is also leading the Friends For Karima Baloch committee, called for Karima's death to not be considered a suicide stating that "there is no reason to" do so.
"There was no reason for her to commit suicide. She had her whole life ahead of her," he said.
Karima, a prominent Baloch voice, went missing last Sunday and her body was found a day later in Toronto.
The Baloch activists' death has also sparked protests across Europe and North America as the Baloch diaspora took to the streets in Toronto, Berlin and Netherlands calling on the Canadian government to investigate.
Baloch had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan.
Requesting the United Nations to intervene, Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) in a letter has said Pakistan has "responded violently to the genuine demands of the Baloch people".
In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Naseer Dashti, BHRC executive president, wrote, "Her family and political friends believe that Pakistani secret agencies are involved in the death of Karima Mehrab and have rejected the initial report of the Toronto police."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karima Baloch death: Scholars urge Canada to reconsider diplomatic relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Covid-19 deaths top its World War II fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s US to bolster coronavirus fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci says coronavirus infections might be plateauing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer cuts Covid-19 vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Joe Biden signs burst of virus orders, vows 'Help is on the way'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump returns to a business empire ravaged by pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU agency urges preparation of stronger measures over coronavirus variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate to get Donald Trump's impeachment trial soon: Nancy Pelosi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World has faith in Joe Biden, but not in the US: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada's vaccination drive hindered despite securing enough shots for population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One in five British adults went further into debt due to pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox