Kashmir terror attack: Indo-Canadian organisations condemn killing of civilians

Toronto: Amid silence from the Canadian government and political leadership, Indo-Canadian organisations condemned the massacre of civilians by terrorists in Kashmir on Tuesday. Paramedics and police personnel carry an injured tourist at a hospital in Anantnag, south of Srinagar, on Tuesday, following an attack. (AFP)

They reacted with shock and anger as details of the terror attack emerged.

The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) said, “This incident is a tragic reminder of the ongoing threat faced by Hindu communities in conflict zones.”

It urged Canadian leaders, international human rights organisations, and the global community to “unequivocally condemn this atrocity, recognise the targeted nature of such violence, and take meaningful steps to ensure justice and protection for vulnerable communities”.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America said it was “horrified at this mindless slaughter and condemns it in the strongest terms”.

“We ask our lawmakers to publicly condemn this in the strongest terms and look for ways to put pressure on institutions, groups and individuals that nurture and promote this anti-Hindu hate,” it added.

The Hindu Canadian Foundation described it as “an utterly reprehensible act of barbarism”.

“This is an atrocious crime against humanity that demands universal outrage. It strongly condemned “this monstrous attack and urgently calls on the Canadian government, legislators, and civil society to unequivocally denounce this violence. Inaction is complicity — justice requires immediate and resolute action!” it added.

Reacting to the mass killing, Canada India Foundation chair Ritesh Malik said, “This is high time that there is sincere collective responsibility among all nations and concrete actions taken to tackle terrorism in all forms.”

The community is planning a protest over the weekend against the terrorist rampage and leaders said they will impress upon politicians to express solidarity as they seek votes ahead of the April 28 federal election.

There were no statements from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney or his government, the Liberal Party or Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre till late on Tuesday night.