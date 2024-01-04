Kate Middleton 'is like a younger sister' to this European royal. Any guesses?

Kate Middleton "is like a younger sister" to the new Danish Queen, a fashion designer had once claimed as the UK royal modelled herself on Crown Princess Mary when she married Prince William. The two even coordinate their matching outfits like during Princess of Wales' visit to Copenhagen in 2022. Then, Crown Princess Mary and Kate Middleton both wore black and white tailoring for the occasion which were accessorised with pearl earrings. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is seen. (AP)

Karl Lagerfeld, the late German fashion designer, compared the two royal women ahead of the 2011 Prince William-Kate Middleton wedding.

“Kate is like a younger sister to Mary, who is both beautiful and elegant," the designer said. It was also noted that the Princess of Wales wore a headband to Prince Louis' christening after being inspired by the Crown Princess.

Crown Princess Mary wore an identical-looking headband at her son Prince Christian' christening 12 years before that. Sarah Williams and Heaven LeeMiller, the founders of royal fashion website UFO No More, said, “Crown Princess Mary’s signature style is very classic and sophisticated. She often goes for simple lines and streamlined silhouettes. She manages to balance Scandinavian minimalism with Australian bohemianism very well."

“Her outfits always have a touch of trend or whimsy to prevent them from looking dull or boring,” they said.

Natasha Finch, the co-founder of Beulah London said, “Crown Princess Mary has been a long-time customer of ours, and we admire her passion for supporting ethical and sustainable brands. We are extremely grateful for the occasions she’s worn Beulah, and it’s a privilege to dress her.”

Beulah London is a brand donned by Kate Middleton as well as the future Queen of Denmark.