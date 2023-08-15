Katherine Schneider demise: Mother confirms human remains belong to missing teen

The Santa Clara County officials found the human remains of Katherine Schneider, the missing Saratoga teen while on a search mission near Castle Rock Park on Saturday. The missing girl's mother Nola Schneider confirmed that the body belonged to her daughter on her Instagram page. "She taught us all how to live our biggest life without reservation."- Nola Schneider

While the county officials said that the medical examiner was still investigating to determine the identity of the person found, Katherine's mother posted a message confirming her daughter's demise.

"It's with heavy hearts that we must announce the devastating news that our beloved Katie Schneider has passed away in a car accident," said Nola.

“The Santa Clara County Sheriff's office informed us that Katie's remains were found in the vicinity of her vehicle in a ravine near Castle Rock State Park. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the heartbreaking incident are still under investigation,” she added.

Expressing her feelings over losing her daughter, the mother said, "It is hard to put into words how much Katie will be missed."

"Katie was a bright light that brought emotional vibrancy to our everyday lives. She radiated authenticity, thoughtfulness, a great sense of humor, and an unyielding determination. She taught us all how to live our biggest life without reservation."

Katherine, 17, went missing from her home in Saratoga on July 5. She was last seen leaving her residence in a white 2019 Honda Accord.

Sheriff's deputies found her car unoccupied on August 7 on Skyline Boulevard, near Castle Rock State Park.

While Katherine's demise has been confirmed, the cause behind her death remains unknown. Thus, on Sunday the officials said that the case is still active and under investigation.