IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Kenosha shooter can't associate with supremacists: Judge
Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic street demonstrations after a white officer shot Blake in the back during a domestic disturbance, leaving Blake paralyzed.(Reuters Photo)
Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic street demonstrations after a white officer shot Blake in the back during a domestic disturbance, leaving Blake paralyzed.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Kenosha shooter can't associate with supremacists: Judge

Rittenhouse has been charged with multiple counts, including reckless and intentional homicide, endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:01 AM IST

An 18-year-old Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people during a protest in southeastern Wisconsin last year is prohibited from associating with known white supremacists under a judge's recently modified bail conditions.

Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 during the Aug. 25 demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as hundreds were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse has been charged with multiple counts, including reckless and intentional homicide, endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse, who is white, left his home in Antioch, Illinois, and traveled to Kenosha to answer a call for militia to protect businesses. Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic street demonstrations after a white officer shot Blake in the back during a domestic disturbance, leaving Blake paralyzed.

Rittenhouse opened fire with an assault-style rifle during the protest, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, authorities said. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to all counts and argued he fired in self-defense. Conservatives have rallied around him, generating enough money to make his $2 million cash bail.

According to online court records, a Wisconsin judge modified Rittenhouse's conditions of release on Friday to note Rittenhouse “shall not knowingly have conduct with any person or group of persons known to harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender."

He is also barred from possessing and consuming alcohol and from having firearms.

Prosecutors had requested the modifications after Rittenhouse was seen drinking at a bar in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Mount Pleasant, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, earlier this month. The legal drinking age is 21, but in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse could legally drink alcohol because he was with his mother.

According to WMTV, prosecutors wrote in their request that Rittenhouse also posed for a photo outside Pudgy's Pub with two men as they made the “OK” sign with their hands, a symbol used by white supremacists. Prosecutors also alleged five men at the tavern serenaded Rittenhouse with a song that has become the anthem of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Trump was impeached on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” by the House last week in a bipartisan vote.(HT_PRINT)
Trump was impeached on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” by the House last week in a bipartisan vote.(HT_PRINT)
world news

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to start on February 9

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:44 AM IST
The House will convey the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday at 7pm, as announced earlier on Friday. The delay will allow the Senate to confirm President Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sullivan “underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort”, said a readout from the US national security council.(AP)
Sullivan “underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort”, said a readout from the US national security council.(AP)
world news

Biden administration to review Taliban deal

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The commitment, made by new US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a phone call to his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib, comes against the backdrop of concern in the region over a surge in violence and assassinations blamed on the Taliban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Hong Kong, authorities said an area comprising 16 buildings in the city’s Yau Tsim Mong district would be locked down until all residents were tested.(Twitter/stellarpbtech)
In Hong Kong, authorities said an area comprising 16 buildings in the city’s Yau Tsim Mong district would be locked down until all residents were tested.(Twitter/stellarpbtech)
world news

Global Covid-19 infections near 100 million mark

By HT Correspondent, Hong Kong/washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:39 AM IST
The US, India, Brazil, Russia and the UK are the five worst-hit countries, with the widely followed Johns Hopkins University tracker’s worldwide tally showing 98.27 million infections as of Saturday evening. The disease has claimed over 2.1 million lives around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police detained more than 2,131 people, including 795 in Moscow, the OVD-Info monitoring group reported. Among those detained were Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya, who was later released, and his prominent aide Lyubov Sobol.(AP)
Police detained more than 2,131 people, including 795 in Moscow, the OVD-Info monitoring group reported. Among those detained were Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya, who was later released, and his prominent aide Lyubov Sobol.(AP)
world news

Over 2,000 held at anti-Putin rallies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Thousands of people, including teenagers, packed Moscow’s central Pushkin Square and nearby streets as riot police hauled off demonstrators and beat others with batons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli protesters chant slogans during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem, (AP)
Israeli protesters chant slogans during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem, (AP)
world news

Protests against Israeli PM Netanyahu continue nationwide

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Benjamin Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving billionaire associates and media moguls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(AP)
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(AP)
world news

Texan man charged in Capitol riot tweeted 'Assassinate AOC': FBI

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Garret Miller, who is from the Dallas suburb of Richardson, was arrested Friday after being named in a five-count federal complaint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(REUTERS)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand health officials probe probable community Covid-19 case

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:12 AM IST
New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic street demonstrations after a white officer shot Blake in the back during a domestic disturbance, leaving Blake paralyzed.(Reuters Photo)
Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic street demonstrations after a white officer shot Blake in the back during a domestic disturbance, leaving Blake paralyzed.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Kenosha shooter can't associate with supremacists: Judge

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Rittenhouse has been charged with multiple counts, including reckless and intentional homicide, endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
world news

PML-N lambasts Imran Khan after UN cautions staff against flying by Pak airlines

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The United Nations has cautioned staff of all its agencies against using any Pakistan-registered airline, including the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), due to concerns about the dubious flying licences of its pilots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective face masks ride the metro in a rush hour in Paris as France softens its strict lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in France.(Reuters File Photo )
People wearing protective face masks ride the metro in a rush hour in Paris as France softens its strict lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in France.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

French Covid-19 intensive care numbers down for first time in two weeks

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:53 AM IST
The daily tally of Covid-19 deaths in hospitals fell to 230 from 319 on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queue at terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, London, Britain on January 22, 2021. (PIA JOSEPHSON via REUTERS)
People queue at terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, London, Britain on January 22, 2021. (PIA JOSEPHSON via REUTERS)
world news

UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high Covid-19 risk: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Britain has recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 infections - the fifth-highest in the world - and nearly 96,000 deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to US President Joe Biden from London, Britain. (DOWNING ST via REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to US President Joe Biden from London, Britain. (DOWNING ST via REUTERS)
world news

Boris Johnson says he looks forward to working with Joe Biden on shared goals

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Johnson used his first phone call with the US president to welcome Biden's announcements that the United States would rejoin the 2015 Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, US on January 21, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, US on January 21, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Joe Biden administration to unveil climate change policies, adviser says

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Joe Biden, a Democrat, has already issued executive orders on climate issues including canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a press release by WHO, the availability of vaccines to lower-income countries and help bring a rapid end to the acute stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP)
According to a press release by WHO, the availability of vaccines to lower-income countries and help bring a rapid end to the acute stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP)
world news

WHO inks deal for delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in poor countries

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:18 AM IST
COVAX is co-led by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had received emergency use approval from the WHO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but security sources interviewed by AFP blamed IS.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but security sources interviewed by AFP blamed IS.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

11 Iraqi fighters killed in IS attack: Report

AFP, Samarra, Iraq
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:14 AM IST
"IS launched an attack on the Hashed's Brigade 22," said one of the unit's officers Abu Ali al-Maliki. Maliki told AFP the brigade commander was among those killed before reinforcements from the federal police came to the unit's aid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP