e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Kenya declares school year ‘lost’, classes back in 2021

Kenya declares school year ‘lost’, classes back in 2021

Kenya closed schools on March 15 when it had only three confirmed cases, among a raft of measures taken that month including a nighttime curfew to combat the spread of the virus.

world Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:08 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Nairobi
A child is seen at a domestic dumpsite, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) within Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya.
A child is seen at a domestic dumpsite, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) within Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya. (REUTERS)
         

Kenya on Tuesday declared that its school year was considered lost because of the coronavirus pandemic, and primary and secondary pupils would return to class next January.

The school year in the East African country runs from January to November, when it climaxes with end-of-term exams.

But Education Minister George Magoha said in a statement that the curve of Covid-19 infections was expected to flatten only by December.

As a result, no primary and secondary school examinations will be held and “the 2020 school calendar year will be considered lost due to Covid-19 restrictions”, he said.

Kenya closed schools on March 15 when it had only three confirmed cases, among a raft of measures taken that month including a nighttime curfew to combat the spread of the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced a “phased reopening” of the country, with international flights resuming on August 1 and the lifting of internal travel restrictions that had cordoned off the capital for four months. The 9pm to 4am curfew will remain in place.

However cases are surging, with over 8,000 reported infections and 164 deaths.

“Faced with this uncertain environment, the stakeholders have resolved to reopen all basic education learning institutions in January 2021,” said Magoha.

“This is based on the assumption that the infection curve will have flattened by December, 2020.”

The decisions “will apply to all children,” the statement said, specifying that this included schools offering international curriculum.

Initially Kenya had planned to reopen schools in September for those in their final years of primary and secondary school to allow them to take their exams, however the mounting infection rate resulted in the shelving of this plan, the statement said.

The re-opening of universities will take place on a “case-by-case” basis, and the institutions were encouraged to consider phased re-opening and continue holding virtual classes and graduation ceremonies.

tags
top news
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
With 40 teams chasing Kanpur gangster, UP police vows not to sit quietly till Dubey is nabbed
With 40 teams chasing Kanpur gangster, UP police vows not to sit quietly till Dubey is nabbed
‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space
‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In