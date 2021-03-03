Kenya receives receives 1 million Covid vaccines from India under COVAX initiative
Kenya has received just over 1 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the first batch from the global COVAX initiative that was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to vaccines.
Some 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, arrived in Nairobi early Wednesday, according to a joint statement from UNICEF, the World Health Organization, international vaccine alliance GAVI and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
Kenyan Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe expressed excitement and optimism that the vaccines would help stop the spread of the coronavirus that has forced the East African country to partially lock down its economy with devastating consequences for many citizens.
“We have been fighting the pandemic with rubber bullets but what we have acquired today is equivalent, metaphorically speaking, to bazookas and machine guns,” Kagwe said.
The minister said the vaccines will be administered to some 400,000 medical workers and the rest will go to other frontline workers such as teachers and police officers.
Many Kenyan public health care workers have been disgruntled over the inadequate supply of personal protective equipment, and they say they were never paid the allowances that the government promised them for the extra work and risk while combating Covid-19.
Austine Oduor, an official with the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, said there is no palpable excitement from members of his union and nurses who were forced by a court order to resume work last week after a 70-day strike.
“What they really wanted was payment of the allowances," Oduor said. “ In fact, some are questioning whether the distribution will be done fairly in a country where corruption is rampant." Kenya has more than 106,000 confirmed virus cases including more than 1,800 deaths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong makes 100th pro-democracy arrest under national security law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia building world's first platypus sanctuary
- The Taronga Conservation Society Australia and the New South Wales State government said they would build the specialist facility at a zoo 391 km from Sydney, by 2022, which could house up to 65 platypuses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea probes deaths of 2 who received AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
- A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease, developed symptoms including high fever, after being given the vaccine four days ago, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai activist Chaiamorn, accused of burning king's portrait, arrested
- Chaiamorn is charged under a strict lese majeste law that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, as well as arson and trespassing on government property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden's capital Stockholm hit by 100% spike in Covid-19 cases in just 3 weeks
- With the current infection rates, the capital area has seen a “small” increase in the number of people “so seriously ill that they are in need of hospital care,” Johan Bratt, the acting health and medical care director for the Stockholm region, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenya receives receives 1 million Covid vaccines from India under COVAX
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police fire to break up protests as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peace btw Afghan govt, Taliban 'waste of time' unless violence reduced: Ahmedzai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan needs more legislations to meet remaining FATF benchmarks: Report
- The global watchdog had in October last year asked Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by this February. However, Islamabad failed in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Reports
- It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Cuomo addresses allegations against his brother. Then says he cannot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow accuses US of 'anti-Russian lunge' after imposition of new sanctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No evidence US Capitol rioters belong to antifa movement, says FBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free travel allowed for official reasons: Wu on US China collab for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox