Key ally of Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he’s ‘100% in Trouble’
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is on the verge of losing majority in Parliament as his three key allies are about to quit his cabinet, a top leader from a party supporting the government said.
This would shore up support for the opposition group in a no-confidence vote slated for later this month, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, whose Pakistan Muslim league-Quaid party is a key government partner with five members in the lower house National Assembly, said in an interview at Hum TV on Tuesday evening.
“It’s up to Imran Khan now to personally reach out to his allied parties and convince them to stay in the coalition government,” Elahi said. Otherwise, “he is 100% in trouble.”
The opposition parties have asked the speaker of the National Assembly to call a vote of no-confidence against Khan accusing him of mismanaging the economy and the foreign policy. Some government ministers have said the lawmakers may vote between March 28-30.
Elahi said his group, Balochistan Awami Party with 5 seats and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s seven members have decided to take a joint decision on whether to support the opposition or stay in the government. The group’s combined strength of 17 members is enough to end Khan’s 7-seat majority in the National Assembly.
Russian forces destroy Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “ We need you right now.”
'No sanctions but think about where you stand': US on India buying Russian oil
The White House said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of US sanctions, but appealing to all countries amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said 'think about where you want to stand'.
Suspected N. Korea missile fails soon after launch, says S. Korea military
A source at Japan's Ministry of Defence called the projectile a potential ballistic missile, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.
Protests hit Sri Lanka's capital amid severe economic crisis
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed the demonstration, declaring it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.
US warns China of ‘consequences’ if it supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
State department spokesperson Ned Price was far more direct, and said that the NSA had “raised directly and very clearly” US’s concerns about China’s support to Russia in the wake of the invasion, and the implications of any such support, not just for China’s relationship with the US, “but for its relationships around the world”.
