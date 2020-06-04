e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Key Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial extends to Brazil

Key Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial extends to Brazil

The trial’s Phase I/II began in April in the UK to assess safety and immune response in over 1,000 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 55 years across several trial centres in southern England.

world Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:58 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, London
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters Photo )
         

The clinical trial for a vaccine for coronavirus conducted by experts at the University of Oxford will soon recruit 2,000 volunteers in Brazil – one of the worst affected countries – after the country’s health regulator approved the trial currently in its Phase II.

The university said on Thursday that the widely-watched work on the vaccine is “progressing quickly”. The UK government and biopharma major AstraZeneca have been gearing up to put in place facilities to produce the vaccine on a mass scale, if the results are encouraging.

The trial’s Phase I/II began in April in the UK to assess safety and immune response in over 1,000 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 55 years across several trial centres in southern England. As the trial moves to Phase III, a larger population is being enrolled consisting of 10,000 participants in the UK with AstraZeneca enrolling 30,000 participants in the US.

The university said that on Tuesday, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency approved the inclusion of Brazil in the clinical trials. Brazil is a priority for the study because of the ascendant curve of the virus there.

Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial at Oxford, said: “We are delighted to be working with the talented team of investigators in Brazil on the Covid-19 vaccine trial, as researchers and scientists around the world collaborate on clinical development work with unprecedented urgency to combat the global threat to human health that is coronavirus.”

The university said it is “advancing fast” on its ongoing response to address the challenges of Covid-19, and is working with AstraZeneca to define next steps on the supply of the vaccine widely to make it accessible around the world in an equitable manner.

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced an agreement on April 30 for the global development and distribution of the University’s potential recombinant adenovirus vaccine aimed at preventing Covid-19 infection from SARS-CoV-2.

The agreement includes a commitment to make the vaccine available on a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic and to ensure broad and equitable access around the world. To date AstraZeneca has concluded agreements for at least 400 million doses and secured total manufacturing capacity for 1bn billion doses of the Oxford vaccine.

tags
top news
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice , says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice , says Kerala CM
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘5 govt, 3 private hospitals in Delhi solely for virus treatment’: Sisodia
‘5 govt, 3 private hospitals in Delhi solely for virus treatment’: Sisodia
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In